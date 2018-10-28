IBM is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Red Hat, the software company valued at $20.5 billion

source Joe Scarnici/Stringer

IBM is in talks to acquire Red Hat, the open source enterprise software company, according to Bloomberg.

It’s unclear how much the deal is worth, though a source tells Business Insider that it’s in the tens of billions of dollars. Red Hat, which is publicly traded, has a market cap of $20.5 billion.

Despite its large valuation, Red Hat has traded at a discount in recent months after a series of hits to its stock. Shares traded upwards of $175 in June, but disappointing earnings combined with a volatile market has dropped the price to around $116.

Red Hat specializes in hybrid cloud management. Strategically, this will enhance IBM’s cloud offering, an important area of growth for the company.

This is a developing story…