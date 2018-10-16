IBM sinks on revenue miss

- source
Wall Street was not happy with IBM on Tuesday after the tech company reported third quarter revenue that fell short of expectations.
IBM’s revenues for the quarter were down 2% from the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting $19.1 billion but the company brought in just $18.8 billion.
Here’s what IBM reported:
- Revenues for the quarter (GAAP) were $18.8 billion, down 2% from the same time last year. This is compared to analyst expectations of $19.1 billion.
- Earnings per share for the quarter (non-GAAP) were $3.42. This is compared to analyst expectations of $3.40.
- Earnings per share guidance for 2018 (non-GAAP) is $13.80. This is compared to analyst expectations of $13.80.