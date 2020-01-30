I spent the night in an ice hotel where room temperature is 23 degrees. Here’s what surprised me most about the unusual experience.

caption Surprise: the doors are curtains! source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I recently spent a night at Hôtel de Glace, made entirely of snow and ice, outside of Quebec City, Canada.

I didn’t really think about how there wouldn’t be an en-suite bathroom until I got there. Instead, there are two Porta-Potties outside.

I was astounded by how incredibly quiet my room was thanks to the thick walls of snow.

The rooms had curtains as doors.

Ahead of my overnight stay at the ice hotel, or Hôtel de Glace, outside of Quebec City, Canada, all I could think about was how cold and miserable I would be.

I was so consumed by planning an outfit that adhered to the hotel’s strict preparation guide and that would keep me warm that other logistics didn’t even cross my mind – like, how would I shower? Does every ice room have an ice bathroom? Where will I charge my phone?

All those questions were answered soon enough.

A night in a hotel made of 500 tons of ice and 20,000 tons of snow, however, comes with all sorts of surprises. No. 1 being: I didn’t freeze to death!

Here are all the quirks and surprises I came across while sleeping in an ice cube in Canada.

I was floored by how massive the ice hotel is.

caption The hotel is 42,000 square feet. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The hotel is built (and razed) every year, and made up of 500 tons of ice and 20,000 tons of snow. This year’s hotel features 42 rooms, covering 42,000 square feet.

Besides guest rooms, there’s a massive bar featuring a giant ship made of ice, a lounge area with booths and a fireplace, an intricate common area with an “Under the Sea” theme complete with whales and seals made of snow, a faux forest full of snow trees, an indoor slide, and a stunning ice chapel that hosts dozens of weddings every year.

Its carvings and designs are way more intricate than I could have imagined.

caption The details are incredible. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Around 18 artists were responsible for the hotel’s décor, which floored me with its details. One room had frozen apples attached to a tree carving, and another was decorated with a carving of a Norse God made of ice with a beard of fluffy snow.

The “Under the Sea”-themed common area featured two massive whales and seals made of snow, and a jellyfish-shaped chandelier, two helmet-wearing divers, and a huge ship all made of ice.

The cold is actually not an issue.

caption The sleeping bags are designed for the North Pole. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Granted, I was wearing multiple layers – I slept in a wool hat, wool socks, thin cashmere gloves, merino wool leggings and a merino wool long sleeve top, plus a fleece and thin down shell jacket – but the sleeping bag was surprisingly toasty.

According to the ice hotel staff, the estimated three to 10% of people that bail on the ice room in the middle of the night do it mostly because they’re too hot.

Rooms have curtains as doors.

caption Rooms only have curtains. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I hadn’t really thought about how doors would be built in the ice hotel, and was surprised to find that rooms were only separated from the outside world by a short velvety curtain.

Rooms also don’t have bathrooms.

caption The Porta-Potties are heated. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I also hadn’t really thought about the bathroom situation. While overnight guests of the ice hotel also get a regular hotel room at the nearby Hôtel Valcartier for bathroom and changing needs, the ice hotel itself only has two (albeit heated) Porta-Potties.

You get a second room in a regular hotel along with your ice room.

caption You also get a room in the four-star Hôtel Valcartier. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

When I was first notified of this I panicked, thinking that this meant that most people couldn’t hack a full night in the ice hotel and that this was a necessary escape plan.

Turns out, it’s a necessity for far more mundane reasons, as a place to store your stuff, change, and shower.

You can’t really bring anything into the room with you.

caption There are no bedside tables or anything to put stuff on. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I found a pocket for my phone inside the sleeping bag in my room, but there wasn’t anywhere else to put stuff. Water bottles and electronics will freeze, and even putting down eyeglasses can be problematic.

Apparently, according to the hotel, anything on you – even glasses – will have enough leftover body heat to melt into the snow/icy surfaces a tiny bit, then freeze to the spot overnight, requiring someone to weld it free the next morning (this apparently happens quite a bit).

It’s deafeningly quiet in the rooms.

caption Sounds are completely muffled. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

One of the very first things I noticed upon entering the hotel was how quiet it was: The snow muffled almost every sound, and the walls were up to eight feet thick in some places.

You lose all sense of time.

caption The light remains constant. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Lights in the hotel’s hallways remained on all night during my stay, and since the doors are just short curtains, I found it relatively bright in my guest room. Between the light not changing all night and the deafening silence, I felt very disoriented.

The fireplaces are functional but they’re more decorative than warming.

caption The fire is pretty, but also pretty ineffective. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The fireplaces do work, and we had a nice crackling fire going for about an hour, but they’re meant to “warm your heart” rather than any extremities, according to the hotel’s staff.

Until a certain time, your room is open to the public as part of an exhibition.

caption The ice bar is open to anyone until midnight. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

There’s an 8.15 a.m. wake-up call for overnight guests, because the hotel opens to the public at 10 a.m.

“You can sleep in if you don’t mind being part of the exhibition,” one member of staff joked to me.

Non-ice hotel guests can roam the halls and check out the intricately decorated suites from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, beds are cordoned off. Then, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., when overnight guests can take possession of their rooms, floors are raked, repairs and touch-ups are made, and sleeping bags are laid out for guests.

Dehydration is real.

caption You can’t bring a water bottle with you (unless you want to keep it inside your sleeping bag). source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Well, for me it was. I was toeing a fine line by not wanting to drink too much in order to avoid a bathroom run in the middle of the night. Also, I’m someone who always has a glass of water on her nightstand, but couldn’t bring any into the room as it would have frozen solid. I woke up so, so thirsty.

Despite the snow and ice everywhere, the hotel has electricity, exit signs, and fire extinguishers.

caption The ice hotel has to adhere to the same safety regulations as a regular hotel. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

It was so funny to me to see these mundane, everyday items amidst this magical, fairy-tale-like snow castle, but, alas, safety first.

There’s a chapel where people can have their wedding.

caption The chapel has a very “Game of Thrones” vibe. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Around 40 people get married or renew their vows in the chapel every season.

The snow used to build the hotel is man-made and the ice is imported, made by a company specializing in restaurant ice.

caption The blocks of ice are made by Glace Frontenac, and mainly used to make furniture. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

To get ice that is perfectly clear, the hotel imports it from a company that usually supplies the restaurant business with ice cubes.

The hotel, which is a temporary fixture each year, takes only five weeks to build.

caption The hotel is built one section at a time. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

I was told that it takes around five weeks to build the ice hotel and only five hours to knock it down. The hotel can only be built after it’s been at a consistent 32-degree temperature for at least a week straight.

Around 50 people are involved with the hotel’s construction; 18 of them are sculptors and artists that take care of the décor and more intricate designs.