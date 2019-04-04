ICE arrested 280 immigrants in its largest workplace sweep in more than a decade

caption ICE agents arrested 280 immigrants on Wednesday in Allen, Texas, in the largest workplace raid in a decade. source ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested nearly 300 migrants at a cellphone repair company in Texas on Wednesday in the agency’s largest workplace raid in more than a decade.

The Trump administration has ramped up the pace and scale of major workplace raids, netting hundreds of immigrants across the country in the last two years.

On Wednesday, dozens of protesters and family members of arrested immigrants could be seen shouting and crying as busloads of detained immigrants pulled away from the scene.

The immigrants were employed in Allen, Texas, by CVE Technology Group Inc., a New Jersey-baed cellphone-repair company, according to ICE.

ICE said in a statement that all immigrants arrested were interviewed by ICE staff to determine whether any were the sole caregivers of children, or had any other medical or humanitarian reasons to be released from custody.

The agency said all unauthorized immigrants encountered were fingerprinted and processed for deportation.

“Businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens create an unfair advantage over their competing businesses,” Katrina W. Berger, the special agent-in-charge at Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas bureau, said in a statement. “In addition, they take jobs away from US citizens and legal residents, and they create an atmosphere poised for exploiting their illegal workforce.”

Photos and videos from local reporters showed protesters and family members of the people arrested outside the ICE facility in Dallas, crying and shouting for the immigrants to be released.

The sweep is just the latest in a series of major workplace raids that ICE has been conducting as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on unauthorized immigrants and the companies that employ them.

Last October, ICE agents raided nearly 100 7-Eleven stores across the country, arresting 21 immigrants. Last June, agents arrested 146 immigrants who were employed by a major meat supplier in Salem, Ohio. Last August, agents arrested 160 immigrants at a trailer manufacturer in north Texas.