Rapper Ice-T says he almost ‘shot’ an Amazon delivery driver

Ice-T said he almost shot an Amazon delivery driver because the worker wasn’t wearing a uniform.

“Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it,” Ice-T tweeted. “I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin.”

An Amazon executive tweeted in response: “Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”

Rapper Ice-T said Tuesday that he almost shot an Amazon delivery driver because the worker wasn’t wearing a uniform.

He shared the episode on Twitter and said Amazon should require its employees to wear vests identifying themselves as Amazon workers.

“Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it,” Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, tweeted. “I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin.”

Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it….. I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019

No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin.. I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That shit ain’t safe.. https://t.co/ISa4Ksex36 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019

Another Twitter user asked whether the worker was wearing a uniform.

Ice-T responded: “No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin… I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That shit ain’t safe..”

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, responded to Ice-T directly after Business Insider reached out to Amazon for a comment on the rapper’s tweet.

“Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion,” Clark tweeted. “We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”

The tracking feature Clark referenced is Amazon Map Tracking, which notifies customers when their drivers are within 10 stops of their address.

Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer. — Dave Clark (@davehclark) May 21, 2019

Amazon is rapidly growing its delivery workforce as it races to build a last-mile logistics system comparable to major carriers including UPS, FedEx, and USPS.

Unlike major carriers, however, many Amazon delivery drivers work without Amazon-branded uniforms or any sort of signage on their vehicles. These can include Amazon Flex drivers, who are independent contractors, as well as drivers employed by third-party courier companies that Amazon calls delivery service partners.

More drivers are donning Amazon uniforms lately, however, after the company last year started offering special deals to its delivery service partners on branded uniforms and vans. Some Amazon delivery stations provide Flex drivers with yellow safety vests.

At the same time, Amazon recently sued the Town of Braintree, Massachusetts, over a requirement that Amazon brand its delivery vans as part of a zoning proposal for a new warehouse, the Boston Globe reports.