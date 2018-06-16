Iceland’s goalkeeper directed a Coca-Cola commercial for the World Cup and made brilliant use of the country’s ‘SKOL’ rallying cry

- source
- Coca-Cola / YouTube
- Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thór Halldórsson directed a commercial for Coca-Cola that will air in his country throughout the 2018 World Cup.
- While it might seem like an odd pairing, Halldórsson worked primarily as a film director before his professional football career took off.
- The commercial makes use of the team’s iconic “SKOL” chant that became internationally famous during Iceland’s surprising run through Euro 2016.
While many of the athletes competing at the tournament are worth millions to their club teams, or at the very least play football as their sole profession, athletes from smaller countries such as Iceland often sometimes hold down other jobs while also representing their homeland on the pitch.
Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thór Halldórsson is one of 23 men to representing the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup, but until four years ago, soccer was just his second job, as he was also directing professionally.
Halldórsson now focuses solely on football professionally, playing his club ball with Randers FC in Denmark, but he made an exception and stepped back into the director’s chair for a Coca-Cola commercial that will air in Iceland. Through the commercial, Halldórsson shows a broad swath of lives in Iceland, anchored by the SKOL chant that became internationally known during the team’s surprising run through Euro 2016.
You can watch the commercial below.
Iceland will begin it’s 2018 World Cup with a match against Argentina on Saturday.
