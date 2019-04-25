ICG Supports Local Enterprises with Multi-Cloud Solutions Leveraging the Newly Launched AWS Hong Kong Region

Enjoy Limited Time Offers of Free Cloud Storage Setup and Special Discount on ICG Cloud Storage Managed Services

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 April 2019 – ICG announced today the launch of its new backup and disaster recovery solutions leveraging the newly launched AWS Hong Kong Region, together with the limited time offers on cloud storage for backup.

AWS has opened up the new AWS Hong Kong Region today, creating geographical advantages for local enterprises in using the AWS cloud services. Hong Kong enterprises are now able to store and process their data locally on AWS cloud, contributing to faster and more cost effective data access. It also helps enterprises with data residency needs to comply the regulatory requirements.

ICG helps local enterprises to capture the benefits of the new AWS Hong Kong Region by offering diversified multi-cloud solutions and services, in which facilitates the migration of workloads to the AWS Cloud. ICG’s new backup and disaster recovery solutions can serve different purposes such as off-site backup, file server backup and high speed disaster recovery with live migration. Together with the broadband services provided by HKBN Enterprise Solutions, local enterprises can experience low latency backup and disaster recovery supported by elastic bandwidth, providing ultimate flexibility and reducing costs.

ICG also provides limited time offers to enterprises for revamping and upgrading their backup and disaster recovery with cloud storage. From now until 30 September 2019, existing ICG or HKBN Enterprise Solutions customers can enjoy free setup of cloud storage for backup1, which is worth HKD 8,800. What’s more, customers who sign up for ICG Cloud Storage Managed Services for 1 year can receive up to 20% discount1 based on their monthly usage. For more details of the limited offers, please visit:

https://www.i-cg.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ICG_Limited_Time_Offers.html

“The launch of the AWS Region in Hong Kong has created great motives for local enterprises to migrate their workloads to the AWS Cloud. Instead of connecting to the AWS Singapore Region, local enterprises can now process and store their data in the AWS Hong Kong Region, making high speed access to data and applications possible.” said Andy Lau, Chairman and Founder, ICG. “ICG is a multi-cloud trusted advisor and AWS Advanced Partner that has completed over 100 successful projects to support enterprises to go cloud. We provide professional advices on adopting different cloud platforms based on customers’ unique needs and requirements. To maximize the benefits brought by the new region, we offer diversified multi-cloud solutions and services covering the whole cloud transformation journey, ranging from training, consulting, architecture, deployment, migration, management to optimization.”

“Since June 2017, AWS announced that they will open up an AWS region in Hong Kong, many enterprises have been already looking into the opportunities it can bring to their businesses. The new region enables enterprises with data residency needs, like those in financial services industry to have better control of their data location, therefore fulfilling the regulatory requirements.” said Eric Leung, CEO and Co-founder, ICG. “One of the main solutions they will be interested is the backup and disaster recovery solutions. With the AWS Hong Kong Region, enterprises can enjoy low latency and highly scalable backup and disaster recovery with simple setup in AWS Cloud. ICG will be their trusted advisor to plan and implement the whole process.”

Note 1: Terms and conditions apply. Customers must successfully sign up at the registration link before 30 September 2019 to get the offers. Please visit

https://www.i-cg.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ICG_Limited_Time_Offers.html for details.

About ICG

ICG aims at linking IT to business success. As a leading Multi-Cloud Trusted Advisor and a qualified Next-Generation Cloud MSP, ICG accelerates cloud and digital transformation for enterprises across APAC. ICG is the only Hong Kong headquartered MSP named a top 100 Public Cloud MSP for 2018 by ChannelE2E and recognised in the Gartner’s Asia/Pacific Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure MSPs, Worldwide’ (by Michael Warrilow et al, 30 March 2018). With numerous successful cloud use cases, ICG is entrusted by enterprises to deliver the best IT solutions through its expertise in cloud assessment, architecture, deployment, management and cost optimization. ICG is an HKBN Group company.

