Ichiran is opening a pop-up in Singapore till Oct 20 – but the ramen won’t have any meat or egg

Forget Japan – you can now slurp noodles from cult favourite Ichiran Ramen right here in Singapore.

The famous brand is operating a pop-up store from Oct 3 to Oct 20 in Takashimaya’s Japan Food Matsuri, an event marketing Japanese food products.

Like its Japanese outlets, the noodle chain’s pop up store will feature Ichiran’s signature individual booths – which is essentially a long table with collapsible dividers separating each diner.

But if you’re expecting the full Ichiran experience, prepare to be disappointed – the noodles in the pop-up store will be made from the brand’s “New York Limited” instant packs.

According to photos, each S$12 bowl will be topped with spicy seasoning, green onions, and sliced wood ear mushrooms.

No other toppings are available – this includes boiled eggs, pork slices, smoked pork, vinegar and seaweed offered in full-fledged Ichiran stores.

Only 700 bowls will be available per day, Takashimaya said.

Instant noodle packs are also available at S$35 for a box of three servings – and only 200 packs will be sold a day.

Apart from Ichiran, other ramen chains at the event include 175°DENO Ramen, Yoshiyama Shouten, Society of Ramen and Teppei Okinawa.

