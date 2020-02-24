I tried Idaho’s famous ‘Ice Cream Potato’ topped with whipped cream and chocolate ‘dirt,’ and it was delicious

caption Chef Lou has been tweaking the recipe for 40 years. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The potato is Idaho’s state vegetable. Idaho is even home to a famous dessert version of the spud: the Ice Cream Potato.

I went to the Westside Drive In, home of the original, and tried the local delicacy for myself.

Personally, I loved the optical-illusion dessert. It was a delicious sundae with top-notch ingredients.

This story is part of our Next Stop series, in which Insider visits the 10 hottest US destinations for 2020. Click here to read more and see all the places we’re exploring.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boise truly embraces its role as the capital of Idaho.

The state’s official vegetable is the potato, of which it produces over 13 million pounds a year. Not only can you sleep inside a surprisingly stylish spud in Boise, you can also indulge in six different kinds at the Boise Fry Company, and even eat an ice cream version.

You read that right: Boise is home to something called the “Ice Cream Potato.”

Despite seeing a prepackaged ice cream potato from a different brand at a convenience store, I headed to the home of the original Ice Cream Potato, the Westside Drive In, which also happens to be one of the city’s most beloved and iconic spots. Local chef Lou Aaron has apparently spent 40 years tweaking the recipe and perfecting the potato.

Here’s what eating the unique dessert is like.

The Westside Drive In is a beloved local institution.

caption It was super cute and colorful. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Everyone I met told me to check it out.

The drive-through feels wholesome and retro thanks to its pretty pastel colors.

caption Westside Drive In felt retro and nostalgic. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Even the music fit: Adding to the old-school ambiance were The Mamas & the Papas, The Beatles, and The Beach Boys blasting from speakers while I was there.

It was featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and boy, they won’t let you forget it.

caption There were a few of these posters around. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

His face was plastered all over.

The unique snack has also been featured on “Man vs. Food” and been recreated by celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart and Sandra Lee.

caption It is actually quite famous. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Martha Stewart’s recipe calls for dark-green sprinkles to look like chives, while Sandra Lee’s uses yellow frosting to look like butter.

I had no idea what to expect when I walked up to the counter to order my Ice Cream Potato, which cost $4.89.

caption You can order at the counter and sit in, but most people ordered from the drive-thru. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Sitting down in the heated plastic tent pitched outside to provide seating, I suspiciously eyed my dessert, which came in a clear plastic box.

At first glance, it truly looked like a baked potato covered in whipped cream and chocolate bits.

caption It’s like an optical illusion dessert: it really looks like a baked potato. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The chocolate sauce and bits of Oreo are meant to look like “dirt.”

Upon slicing into it, I was relieved to find that it’s not actually a sweet spud: It’s just a smartly camouflaged sundae.

caption The vanilla ice cream is very hard, almost frozen solid in order to keep its shape. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The Ice Cream Potato is vanilla ice cream shaped like a potato, and dusted in cocoa powder in a way that makes it look like brown skin. It is then topped with whipped cream, bits of Oreo, and peanuts, and swimming in chocolate sauce.

It was delicious. I wasn’t planning on eating much of it, but ended up eating almost the entire thing.

caption I ate most of it. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The ice cream was creamy and very rich (an article on Today says it has “exceptionally high butter fat content”), and I love both peanuts and Oreos, so I was quite pleased with the toppings. I didn’t love the chocolate sauce, which was too dark and bitter for me, but I generally prefer milk chocolate over dark chocolate so that was to be expected.

The Ice Cream Potato is popular with both visitors and locals.

caption Chef Lou has spent 40 years perfecting the ice cream potato. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

According to Today, the Westside Drive-In estimates that they sell more than 1,000 a month, and around 10,000 in nine days when they set up shop at the Western Idaho Fair.

They also have a trailer that sells them that people can rent for parties.

Personally, I loved the optical-illusion dessert. Underneath its deceptive appearance, the Ice Cream Potato was a solid sundae with top-notch ingredients.

caption The Westside Drive In has been around for 63 years. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

You cannot go wrong with vanilla ice cream and Oreos, in my opinion.

This story is part of our Next Stop series, in which Insider visits the 10 hottest US destinations for 2020. Click here to read more and see all the places we’re exploring.