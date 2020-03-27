IDC recognises X0PA AI as one of the top four Innovative companies in Asia-Pacific in AI-automation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 March 2020 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the buzzword of the tech startup scene with many seeking to stand out in the industry. With a myriad of different AI uses today, what separates the good from the great? On 17th March 2020, International Data Corporation (IDC) published a new Innovators report titled “IDC Innovators: Artificial Intelligence–Powered Automation Solution Providers in Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan)”, profiling four companies that provide artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation solutions. Of these four companies, X0PA has been recognized for its use of ethical AI to automate the hiring process to achieve a highest level of objectivity.

What is X0PA AI? Well, it is the second the venture of Founder and CEO, Nina Alag Suri. She previously started a global executive search firm, Nastrac Group back in 1997 eventually operating for almost two decades and across 5 continents. With 20 years of experience, Nina identified the large subjectivity in traditional recruitment processes. She decided to change things and AI was the way to go. Thus, X0PA Ai was born. X0PA AI solutions pan across Universities and Colleges, Government sector as well as organizations from Startups and SMEs to large enterprise, for bringing selections to scale for employees, interns and graduates.

AI-powered automation solutions or intelligent automation is much more than an intelligent robotic process automation (RPA). It is a way to support, augment, and sometimes automate many aspects of a knowledge worker’s tasks to improve operational efficiency, increase robustness and flexibility, create space for the workforce to release their creative intelligence, and kick-start the man-machine collaborative learning cycle.

“We are delighted to be recognised by IDC as one of the innovators and are excited to continue to innovate to help improve the selection of people be it hiring or other use cases” Said Nina Alag Suri. “Objective selections to scale is what we stand for”.

X0PA does this through its machine learning, natural language processing, and video analytics to predict the best fit between hiring companies and individual talents. It also seamlessly integrates with existing platforms in an end-to-end hiring and talent management process. Evidently, X0PA has been successful in reducing the need for human oversight in many hiring processes that were once thought to be perpetually manual and subjective.





About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.

The new report IDC Innovators: Artificial Intelligence–Powered Automation Solution Providers in Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan) (IDC #AP44764619) profiles four vendors in this field. Each vendor has worked closely with end-users and successfully developed a sizable customer base in their focused industries.





About X0PA AI

X0PA AI Pte Ltd is a leading AI-powered Recruitment and AI Student Placements platform, we provide you with a strategic technology to source, score, and rank talent to identify the best fitting candidate for your organisation’s needs. X0PA Ai enables leaders to take charge of the growth and future of their organisations. To find out more, please visit https://x0pa.com/



