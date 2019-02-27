Idris Elba reveals how Prince Harry ended up hiring him to DJ at the royal wedding

Idris Elba appeared on “The Ellen Show” on Wednesday and revealed how he managed to DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May 2018.

“Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad [Prince Charles],” the actor said. “His dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor, so I do a lot of work with them, met Harry and William a few times.”

The “Turn Up Charlie” star said that he initially thought Prince Harry was “joking” when he asked Elba is he was available to DJ at the event.

Elba went on to say that Prince Harry attended a few parties that he DJed at and asked if he was available to DJ at his wedding.

“I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?'” Elba recalled.

Elba, who will also be performing at Coachella in April, previously revealed that he followed in the footsteps of his uncle and became a wedding DJ when he was 14 or 15 years old. He also told Jimmy Fallon that he wanted to be a radio DJ when he was younger.

Despite performing at one of 2018’s most talked about weddings, Elba hasn’t revealed too many details.

“I try not to talk too much about it because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure,” he told The Guardian in August 2018.

He also added that he considers Harry “a neighborhood lad.”

