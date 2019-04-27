Idris Elba just got married in a stunning three-day Moroccan ceremony

caption Idris Elba arrives with Sabrina Dhowre for the royal wedding in May 2018. source GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

Idris Elba just married Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

The stunning ceremony on Friday was just part of a lavish, three-day celebration that involves fancy dinners and a festival-style party, according to British Vogue.

Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng while Dhowre wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang.

Idris Elba has married Sabrina Dhowre as part of a three-day celebration in Morocco.

The British actor and DJ married his beauty queen fiancée on Friday at Marrakesh’s Ksar Char Bagh hotel, and photos captured by British Vogue reveal details of the stunning event.

British Vogue reported that Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng while Dhowre, a model and former Miss Vancouver, wore two custom dresses by Vera Wang.

Her dress for the ceremony was a white, off-the shoulder, A-line design, and she later changed into a ” V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones and finished with couture lace.”

On Thursday, guests attended a “Colours of the Souk” themed dinner, and they will go to an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, which will “emulate the atmosphere of a festival,” according to British Vogue.

Elba proposed to Dhowre at a screening of his film “Yardie” in London in February 2018.

The couple began dating in 2017, after they met while Elba was filming “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada.

The marriage is bound to break a few hearts: Elba was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in late 2018.

Elba, a Golden Globes and SAG awards winner, has appeared in several franchises, like “Avengers” and “Star Trek,” and has DJed at Coachella and at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.