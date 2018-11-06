People think Idris Elba is finally the right choice for Sexiest Man Alive

People magazine named British actor Idris Elba as 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Elba said he was shocked by his new title and called it an “ego boost.”

People on Twitter were less surprised that Elba would be named the world’s sexiest man.

People magazine named British actor Idris Elba 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive, and social media think the publication finally made the right choice.

Elba, who starred in “The Wire” and “Luther,” told the magazine he was shocked by his new title, saying was “an ego boost for sure.”

But people on Twitter were less surprised.

Idris Elba is People’s 2018 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

1. This is the type of news I needed to hear

2. I completely agree—LOOK. AT. THE. MAN. ???? pic.twitter.com/nL2VgReb83 — Bianca Del Pilar Soto Alarcon (@biancaadelpilar) November 6, 2018

Tell me something I didn’t already know …@idriselba is the sexiest man alive ???? pic.twitter.com/QQPnGwr4UH — Melanie321 (@Mellie4Justice) November 6, 2018

people acting like we didn't already know idris elba was the sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/QyiAyo6L46 — alex(is)⚡???? | got kastle? (@ltfrankcastIe) November 6, 2018

Some people joked that it was shocking country singer Blake Shelton, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, received the title before Elba.

To think Blake Shelton was #SexiestManAlive before Idris Elba. For Shame pic.twitter.com/mOgmavYyfY — Emm. (@Emmm_mmm) November 6, 2018

Idris Elba rightfully winning sexiest man alive after Blake Shelton stole it last time gives me a lot of hope for this Election Day — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 6, 2018

THIS TWEET ACTUALLY AGED QUITE WELL CONGRATS TO IDRIS ELBA https://t.co/Mh4Gott1vE — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 6, 2018

Elba, 46, spoke to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” via satellite video after the news was announced.

“My mom is going to be very, very proud,” said Elba, who starred in Marvel’s “Thor” franchise and also performs under the deejay name DJ Big Driis.

Read more: People magazine names Idris Elba 2018’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

When reacting to the news on Twitter, Elba used his platform to urge Americans to vote in the midterms on November 6.

And, in being named #SexiestManAlive, Idris Elba used his new platform to encourage everyone to get out and #vote. Now that’s sexy. ???? pic.twitter.com/hDL2z0vb4J — Kate (@writeriowa) November 6, 2018

“I’m honoured & thankful,” Elba tweeted. “What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”

Past winners of Sexiest Man Alive include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, and Channing Tatum.

A double issue of People magazine featuring Elba hits news stands on Friday.