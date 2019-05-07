Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre stole the show at the Met Gala in their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds

- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
- Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attended the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City.
- It was their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple after tying the knot in April.
- Elba wore a colorful blazer, while Dhowre went with a shimmering rose-gold gown.
- Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre married during a lavish three-day celebration in Morocco on April 26, and the newlyweds wasted no time in making their red-carpet debut as a married couple.
Elba and Dhowre attended the Met Gala on Monday night and ended up stealing the show as one of the best-dressed couples of the night.
Read more: The 15 best – and wildest – dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Met Gala
- source
- Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Elba added a pop of color to his Versace suit by wearing a blazer with a swirling colorful pattern. Dhowre dazzled in a metallic rose-gold Versace gown, which she paired with matching pink tresses.
Read more: Idris Elba just got married in a stunning three-day Moroccan ceremony
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
When asked by a reporter from People how married life is treating them, Dhowre said, “oh, it’s pretty good!”
Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre talk married life at the #2019MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRB9xqQDUS
— People (@people) May 7, 2019
Monday night was the duo’s first time at the Met Gala as a married couple, but it wasn’t their first time at the event. They walked the carpet in May 2018 in matching all-black ensembles.
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Elba and Dhowre tied the knot in April during a three-day celebration in Morocco. British Vogue shared photos of the wedding ceremony, where Dhowre wore a custom dress by Vera Wang and Elba wore a suit by Ozwald Boateng.
Read more:
Here’s what all your favorite celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala
The 25 best looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala
The 15 best – and wildest – dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Met Gala
The 35 wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala
28 of the most outrageous looks from the Met Gala
Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about what it’s like to attend the celebrity-studded Met Gala