Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre stole the show at the Met Gala in their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds

caption Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre were all-smiles on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre married during a lavish three-day celebration in Morocco on April 26, and the newlyweds wasted no time in making their red-carpet debut as a married couple.

Elba and Dhowre attended the Met Gala on Monday night and ended up stealing the show as one of the best-dressed couples of the night.

caption Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at the 2019 Met Gala. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Elba added a pop of color to his Versace suit by wearing a blazer with a swirling colorful pattern. Dhowre dazzled in a metallic rose-gold Versace gown, which she paired with matching pink tresses.

caption The couple wore Versace ensembles. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When asked by a reporter from People how married life is treating them, Dhowre said, “oh, it’s pretty good!”

Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre talk married life at the #2019MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRB9xqQDUS — People (@people) May 7, 2019

Monday night was the duo’s first time at the Met Gala as a married couple, but it wasn’t their first time at the event. They walked the carpet in May 2018 in matching all-black ensembles.

caption Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at the 2018 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Elba and Dhowre tied the knot in April during a three-day celebration in Morocco. British Vogue shared photos of the wedding ceremony, where Dhowre wore a custom dress by Vera Wang and Elba wore a suit by Ozwald Boateng.

