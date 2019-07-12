Idris Elba said Meghan Markle gave him a playlist when he deejayed the royal wedding reception

Aside from starring in blockbuster movies and prestige TV series, Idris Elba has performed as a DJ for several years.

He served as the DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 and he recently shared that Markle herself gave him a playlist of tunes to play.

Elba has mostly kept quiet about the royal bride’s requests, but he said he played Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Although you may know Idris Elba for his major roles on shows like “The Wire” and movies like “Avengers: Infinity War,” the star is also a lauded DJ.

Prior to playing at Coachella earlier this year, the Londoner served as the DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding.

Recently, Elba spoke about how Markle had some special song requests for the reception.

Elba said Markle gave him a playlist prior to the wedding, but he didn’t share much of what was on it

In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra earlier this week, Elba said that the royal bride sent him “a playlist with some bare tunes on it” prior to the big day.

He wouldn’t give too many specifics about Markle’s requests, sharing that “there was some West Coast on [the setlist], that’s all I’m saying.”

When pressed if those West-Coast artists included Snoop Dogg, Tupac, or Dr. Dre, he said, “I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair. Ask Meghan and Harry.”

But he confirmed that he played a Whitney-Houston hit that Markle’s expressed her affinity for in the past

The one song he did reveal he played was Whitney Houston’s 1987 classic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” This pick isn’t too surprising if you’re up to date with your Markle trivia.

In 2017, the former “Suits” actress told Lifestyle magazine that this Whitney classic is her go-to song to listen to whenever she’s happy. “It’s such a good song,” she told the publication.

Idris got the DJing gig after meeting Prince Harry a few times – but the actor has actually been deejaying for decades

The actor has a lengthy career as a DJ and he’s also known the royal family for years.

“Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad [Prince Charles],” the actor said on “The Ellen Show” back in 2018. “His dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor, so I do a lot of work with them, met Harry and William a few times.”

He added that Prince Harry asked him to DJ the royal reception after he’d attended a few parties that Elba had played at. Elba said he thought Prince Harry was joking at first.

But prior to performing at the royal wedding in 2018, Elba had been deejaying for years. In 2013, he told Jimmy Kimmel that he began working with his uncle as a wedding DJ in his native London when he was just 14 or 15 years old.

Elba himself recently tied the knot and Markle and Prince Harry reportedly gave him a $9,000 wedding gift

caption Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba recently got married. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elba himself is a newlywed- he got married to model Sabrina Dhowre in a three-day Moroccan ceremony back in late April.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend the ceremony, possibly since the wedding was just a few days before the couple welcomed baby Archie on May 6. That said, the royal couple reportedly gave Elba and Dhowre a $9,000 wedding gift – a painting with a touching message.