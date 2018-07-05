The Rock confirms Idris Elba will play the villain in his ‘Fast and Furious’ spinoff, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

source Universal

Idris Elba is joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham in the “Fast and Furious” spinoff, “Hobbs and Shaw.”

Elba is in final talks to play the film’s villain, according to Variety. (Johnson confirmed the story on Instagram Thursday.)

“Hobbs and Shaw” comes to theaters next summer, while the ninth “Furious” movie arrives in 2020.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff just found its villain.

On Thursday, Variety reported that Idris Elba was in final talks to join Johnson and Jason Statham in next year’s “Hobbs and Shaw” as the movie’s main antagonist. Johnson confirmed the news by sharing the Variety article on Instagram along with a message.

“He’s bad, but I’m dangerous,” Johnson wrote. “Welcome my brotha @idriselba with tattooed and open arms to our #HobbsAndShaw Fast & Furious spin-off movie. For years we’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to work together and this film is the perfect one. Every great hero needs an even greater villain. Cue the music … I’ve been waiting … let’s dance.”

Elba is coming off of roles in other popular franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he played Heimdall in the “Thor” movies and “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Star Trek Beyond” where he also played the villain.

“Hobbs and Shaw,” directed by “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch, comes to theaters July 26, 2019, while the ninth “Furious” movie is set to hit in April, 2020. While longtime “Furious” director Justin Lin is returning for that movie, it’s unknown whether Johnson will.

The actor had a falling-out with his “Furious” costars, primarily Vin Diesel, who he called out in a Facebook post for being unprofessional during production on the eighth film, last year’s “The Fate of the Furious.” Johnson recently implied that he still had ill-will toward Diesel, and didn’t know if he’d return for the ninth film, which was postponed to 2020. His other costar Tyrese Gibson blamed Johnson for the delay.

But Johnson seems to be doing fine regardless. With Elba joining the cast, “Hobbs and Shaw” is shaping up to be a worthy spinoff to the blockbuster “Furious” franchise, and Johnson himself is a bonafide box office sensation, especially in China where “Rampage” exceeded expectations earlier this year. “Furious 7” and “Fate” also made over $1 billion worldwide.

Johnson will show up again in theaters next week in “Skyscraper.”

