If you truly like meat, you’ll eat less of it, Heston Blumenthal says

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal (second from left) said at the Milken Institute’s Asian Summit on September 19 that it was important to practice mindful eating. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Do you love meat? Then you should be eating a lot less of it. That was the idea put forth by British chef Heston Blumenthal in Singapore on Thursday (Sept 19).

The British chef proprietor behind The Fat Duck, considered one of the best restaurants in the world, said it was important for people to think about how they are eating their food and their relationship to it.

“If we value meat, if we truly value meat, we will consume humongously less quantities of meat,” he said at the panel on Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability during the Milken Institute Asia Summit jointly held at the Four Seasons Hotel and Hilton Hotel.

“The question is: did we cultivate meat or did meat cultivate us?” he added.

The idea, he says, is that if we are more mindful of the food we eat, we will value it so much more so that our relationship with it improves. To be mindful, he says, is to think about where each ingredient comes from and how it was made. This, in turn, leads to better food production and consumption.

“We need to eat to be fulfilled, and not to be full. We need to eat less, and think about eating more,” he said, adding that it was not about eating more quantities of food.

When asked what he saw for the future of food, the 53-year-old had two words: quantum harmonics.

More specifically (and in simpler terms), Blumenthal believes that the frequencies in sound can be used to treat and change the structure of what is essential to all living things – water. By changing the structure of water, the world can also change the entire food system, starting from the soil on which plants are grown.

This is not new for the chef who’s known for his molecular gastronomy.

Blumenthal has said in previous interviews that he had set up a laboratory to study how water can be changed by sound. In one of these interviews with The Business Times published just two months ago, Blumenthal said he would “play around with water in different infusions, activating it and looking at whether we can taste the difference”.

