iFixit deleted its teardown of the ‘fragile’ Galaxy Fold because Samsung complained

This week iFixit released a damning teardown of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold.

The teardown followed reports from reviewers that their Folds were breaking after just two days of use.

iFixit announced on Thursday that it has removed its teardown at the request of Samsung.

Over the last two weeks, Samsung’s reputation has taken a severe bruising over its flagship folding phone, the Galaxy Fold.

First four reviewers reported that their units broke after just two days of use, prompting the company to announce that it was delaying the phone’s release date.

Then iFixit, a website focused on phone repairs and known for its technical “teardowns”, published a damning teardown of the Fold, describing it as “alarmingly fragile.” Samsung did not take this lying down.

On Thursday iFixit published a blog saying that it had taken down its teardown piece after, “two days of intense public interest.”

“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown,” iFixit said in the blog. It stressed that the site was under no legal obligation to remove the post, but was doing so out of respect for the unnamed partner.

Samsung was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.