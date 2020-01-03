IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019 Now Opens for Applications

Recognising Excellence in the FinTech Industry

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2020 – The IFTA Fintech Achievement Awards 2019 (the “Awards”) is now open for applications. Organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (“IFTA”), the Awards recognises achievements worldwide in FinTech innovation, education, R&D, and its applications through its 26 corporate and 4 individual award categories.

Established in September 2017, the IFTA is a Hong Kong-based non-profit organisation aiming to promote professional standards within Asia’s FinTech industry, to facilitate its education, and to nurture new talents. For two consecutive years, the Awards recognises companies that have contributed to this emerging industry, facilitating the development of FinTech in Hong Kong.

Themed “Transforming FinTech Communities with Competence, Character, and Care“, the Awards recognises talents and corporates in their pursuit of innovative solutions that meet both business and social needs. Apart from being able to demonstrate their competence in the respective judging criteria, the awardees should also uphold a high standard of ethics and professionalism, and are committed to continuous improvement.

The Awards serves as a baseline within the FinTech industry, encourages corporate and professional development, thus facilitating the sustainable development of the FinTech community.

“The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards aims to recognise companies, NGOs, start-ups, and individuals who have contributed to the FinTech industry.” IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said, “Through the Awards, we hope to facilitate the exchange of FinTech companies across the globe, laying a solid foundation for local products to ‘Go Out’.”

IFTA Head Juror Dr Charleston Sin added, “There are two major stakeholders in the FinTech industry: corporates and start-ups, both needing information on industry trends. As challenges faced by practitioners vary across the fields, the Awards offers an excellent opportunity for information sharing and exchange, encouraging the industry to solve the problems together.”





Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)

1. Accounting Tech Incorporating or developing its proprietary technology into accounting services 2. Advisory Tech Using algorithm-driven technology to deliver automated decisions on investment opportunities 3. Algo-Trading Using programmed software to identify and place trades to generate profits efficiently and effectively 4. Artificial Intelligence Applying simulation of intelligence processes that perceives and takes actions itself based on its environment 5. Blockchain-based Transformation Using technology to assist with digital currency access, trade, exchange, and storage; or to provide blockchain or distributed ledger services 6. Cloud Computing Using a delivery mode of computing services to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale 7. Crowdfunding Using technology to access and raise funds for investment opportunities via the internet 8. Cybersecurity Using programmed software to protect operating systems and data from potential cyber-attacks 9. Big Data Analytics Using technology to analyse extensive raw data collected from different parties for insights and trends 10. Data Privacy Using technology to ensure private data of stakeholders are protected without violation of rights or exposure to commercial entities 11. Digital Banking Using electronic payment systems that enable end-users to transact payment without physically attending bank branches 12. Digital Ethics Displaying ethical behaviour that has contributed to the promotion of social justice in digital communities 13. Financial Planning Tech Incorporating or developing own proprietary technology to deliver mortgage broking, stockbroking, and other financial planning services 14. HR Tech Using technology to manage employee data for compensation and payroll, performance management, and recruitment 15. Innovative Tech Demonstrating a creative aspect utilising new ideas, methods, alterations and unique changes from existing FinTech systems 16. InsurTech Using technology to assist the insurance claims process, and enhance policyholder experience 17. Internet of Things (IoT) Using IoT systems for creative use on FinTech products/services 18. Investor Tech Using technology to assist with the provision of capital and financial support 19. Legal Tech Using technology to provide legal services transforming time-booking services or legal research etc 20. Lending Tech Using technology to assist with accessing capital, mortgage, personal, and other loan products 21. Payment Tech Using technology to assist with payment, funds disbursement, money transfers, payroll, or other payment services 22. PropTech Using technology for the real estate space, spanning across software, hardware, materials, or manufacturing 23. Reg-Tech Using technology to assist with meeting regulatory compliance obligations 24. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Using “robots” to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a business process 25. e-Provident Fund Using electronic infrastructure and processes to standardise, streamline and automate MPF scheme administration 26. 5G Using 5G technology to increase speed, reduce latency, and improve the flexibility of wireless services





Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year (for individuals)

Open for Applications

1. Entrepreneur of the Year Recognising founders or start-ups for their track record of business growth, finance and/or technology innovation, and community engagement. 2. Leader of the Year Recognising leaders, managerial grades or above, with outstanding achievement who has made significant contributions to the finance and/or technology industry 3. Future Star of the Year Recognising young professionals, on or below 35, with outstanding achievement who has made significant contributions to the finance and/or technology industry

The Prestige Award (by appointment only)

4. Iconic Star Recognising professionals who have devoted their lifetime, creating extraordinary impacts on the FinTech environment with success stories to share.





The Jury Panel (arranged in alphabetical order of surnames)





Head Juror





Dr Charleston SIN Executive Director, MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node





Jurors





Mr Emil CHAN Chairman, The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals Ir Eric CHAN Chief Public Mission Officer, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited Dr Henry CHAN Associate Professor and Associate Head, The Department of Computing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Mr Raymond CHAN Managing Director, 9F International Holdings Mr Rogers CHAN Managing Partner, Impact Invest Dr Terence CHAN Chairman, Howah Technology Venture Limited Dr Toa CHARM Associate Professor, Business School, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Dr Dorothy CHAU Director of Hong Kong, Macao & Cross-border Financial Affairs, Tencent Mr Jason CHIU Chairman, Hong Kong Startup Council Ms Ashley KHOO Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts Mr Dicky LO Managing Partner, Impact Invest Mr Johnson NG Senior Service Promotion Manager, Hong Kong Trade Development Council Mr Steve WONG Senior Manager, ICT Cluster, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

For more information on the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2019, please visit iftaawards.org





About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in Sep 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be connected. In the witness of Innovation and Technology Bureau, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.



