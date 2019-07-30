Iggy Azalea goes off on social media after paying $64 for a grilled cheese sandwich

Ian Burke
Iggy Azalea wasn't happy about her $64 grilled cheese sandwich.

Iggy Azalea often raps about the lavish trappings of fame and wealth, but even she wasn’t thrilled when she received a check for a $64 grilled cheese sandwich during a hotel stay in Las Vegas.

The Australian hip hop artist took to social media to complain about the pricey sandwich, tweeting “I just paid 54.00 for a grilled cheese sandwich. Las Vegas.”

Azalea then explained that the unnamed hotel also charged her a $10.08 fee for “knifes and forks,” even though – as she wrote on Twitter – she could have eaten the sandwich with her hands.

In an update, Azalea joked to her fans that she planned on reporting her credit card as stolen.

In what appeared to be an effort to offset the cost of her grilled cheese, Azalea then put a hotel ice bucket up for sale, listing the metal bucket as a “Midcentury modern vessel. A transitional piece with sleek lines & mild wear” on Twitter.

In subsequent tweets, Azalea joked about stealing the HDMI cords from the hotel room and videotaped herself tossing hotel silverware into her suitcase.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the tweets, with one critic writing: “So glad you’re rich enough.”