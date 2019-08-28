You can now buy a cooler that fits 85 cans of White Claw and comes with a built-in beer tap

caption Igloo’s cooler lets you swap out the old keg and ice bucket for a sleek new beer tap. source Igloo

If you prefer cans, the state-of-the-art cooler boasts a 54-quart capacity – equivalent to a whopping 85 12-ounce cans of White Claw or most other hard seltzer or beer brands.

The cooler, which Igloo professes to be leak-proof, costs $399.99 on the company’s website.

Labor Day is a holiday best celebrated with brews and buddies, and this year Igloo is revolutionizing the cooler game to make hosting a breeze.

Igloo’s Kegmate Jockey Box Cooler – which comes complete with its own built-in beer tap – allows tailgaters and barbecuers to keep their kegs cool without the hassle of dunking them in a massive ice bucket.

The state-of-the-art cooler is made of stainless steel and boasts a 54-quart capacity – equivalent to a whopping 85 12-ounce cans of White Claw or most other brands of hard seltzer or beer.

And if you prefer bottled beverages, the cooler also comes with a sturdy steel bottle opener fastened to the front.

The chrome faucet with a black faucet knob is connected to a 120-inch coil, making for a seamless replacement for tapping a keg outright.

All you need to do is connect a CO2 tank, a regulator, and a standard keg to the back of the cooler before filling the inside with ice and serving up ice cold tap beer of your favorite variety.

And if you’re feeling particularly creative, you can swap out the tap handle for whatever design best fits the vibe of your party.

The Kegmate is 24.4 inches long, 15.9 inches wide, and 16.5 inches deep, so it can hold roughly 40 pounds of ice.

Still, with stainless steel swing-up handles, an accompanying comfort grip, and a relatively lightweight 16.7-pound frame, the cooler transports with much more ease than a traditional keg in a bucket of ice.

The cooler, which Igloo professes to be leak-proof, costs $399.99 on Igloo’s website and comes with a one-year defect-free warranty.