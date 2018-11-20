Ray Dalio, Sallie Krawcheck, and Brad Katsuyama are coming to IGNITION 2018 — learn what it’s like to run the world’s biggest hedge fund, tackle the gender investing gap, and take on the New York Stock Exchange

caption Ray Dalio, Sallie Krawcheck, and Brad Katsuyama. source Shayanne Gal/BI Graphics

Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. He predicted the 2008 financial crisis – and has predicted another economic downturn within the next few years. Hear him speak candidly about today’s economy.

Sallie Krawcheck is on a professional mission to help women reach their financial and professional goals. After spending years rising through the ranks on Wall Street, she pivoted into the startup world and founded Ellevest, a digital-first investment platform designed to help women take control of their finances. Hear how she plans to close the gender investing gap as she reflects on her career shift from corporate America to entrepreneurship.

Brad Katsuyama left his high-powered role at RBC Capital Markets after uncovering that stock-exchange systems were being manipulated by predatory high-frequency-trading practices. Katsuyama cofounded the emerging stock exchange IEX in an effort to create a fairer market and level the playing field for investors. Hear more about how he’s taking on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

