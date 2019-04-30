One of the best hotel credit card offers we’ve ever seen is about to end in a matter of hours

Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you apply for a credit card, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source IHG

This is the last chance to earn one of the most rewarding hotel credit card bonuses we’ve ever seen.

Until May 1, you can earn up to 120,000 IHG Rewards points when you open a new card. The bonus is broken into two tiers: You get 80,000 points when you spend $2,000 in the first three months, and 40,000 more points when you spend a total of $5,000 in the first six months.

You can use those points for anything from two nights at a luxury resort to 12 nights (or more) at a budget hotel.

Make sure to check out our list of the best credit card offers right now.

There are only a few days left to get one of the best hotel credit card promotions we’ve ever seen.

Until May 1, you can earn up to 120,000 IHG Rewards Club points when you open the hotel mega-chain’s IHG Rewards Club Credit Card, issued by Chase. The bonus is broken into two pieces: First, you’ll get 80,000 points if you spend $2,000 in the first three months. Then, you’ll earn the remaining 40,000 points when you spend an additional $3,000 within the first six months for a total of $5,000.

While IHG is often overlooked compared to bigger brands like Marriott or Hilton, the chain – which owns brands like Holiday Inn and InterContinental – has a footprint of more than 5,400 properties in over 100 countries, putting it on par with the more easily recognizable names.

Aside from that, its rewards program is surprisingly robust. IHG Rewards Club has a solid points-earning rate for paid hotel stays, and offers a wide range of ways to redeem points, whether you’re looking for a free night or two at a luxurious InterContinental resort, or you want two score a few weeks’ worth of free nights in a budget hotel during a longer vacation.

But the best bargain: having enough points to do that without earning a single point from actually staying in a hotel.

The 120,000 points from the IHG card’s sign-up bonus can be redeemed for everything from 12 nights in a Holiday Inn in Sao Paulo, Brazil (and that’s without factoring in the fourth night free – see below), to two nights at the luxurious InterContinental hotels in Sydney, Australia or Los Angeles.

Looking toward Europe, where IHG has centrally located hotels in most major cities, the bonus could cover five nights in the central Holiday Inn Alexanderplatz, Berlin, or three nights in the luxurious InterContinental Budapest.

The card comes with plenty of other benefits, including an annual anniversary free night certificate, automatic elite status, a free fourth award night, and more. You can read more about the IHG card’s benefits here.

This limited time sign-up bonus is only around until May 1 – after that, it will presumably go back to its previous offer of 80,000 points total after spending $2,000 in the first three months. The card has an $89 annual fee, but the sign-up bonus more than covers that cost – not to mention the card’s other benefits.