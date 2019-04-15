A hotel credit card usually overshadowed by Hilton and Marriott is offering one of the best sign-up bonuses we’ve ever seen — but only for a limited time

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Hotel mega-brand IHG may not have the name recognition of chains like Hilton or Marriott, but chances are, you’ve stayed at one if its properties before.

The parent of major hotel brands like Holiday Inn and InterContinental hotels and resorts, IHG has a footprint that rivals the more recognized brands, and run the gamut from ultra-budget to five-star luxury.

Another thing that’s often overlooked: IHG’s Rewards Club loyalty program. With a solid rewards earning rate and a breadth of redemption options as big as the brand’s hotel portfolio, it can offer substantial value.

IHG increased the sign-up bonus on its Rewards Club credit card, but recently shared that the bonus is only available for a limited time.

Until May 2, you can earn up to 120,000 bonus IHG Rewards Club points when you open a new card.

The bonus is broken into two parts: First, you’ll get 80,000 points if you spend $2,000 in the first three months. Then, you’ll earn the remaining 40,000 points when you spend an additional $3,000 within the first six months for a total of $5,000.

The 120,000 points can be redeemed for everything from 12 nights in a Holiday Inn in Sao Paulo, Brazil (and that’s without factoring in the fourth night free – see below), to two nights at the luxurious InterContinental hotels in Sydney, Australia or Los Angeles.

Looking toward Europe, where IHG has centrally located hotels in most major cities, the bonus could cover five nights in the central Holiday Inn Alexanderplatz, Berlin, or three nights in the luxurious InterContinental Budapest.

The card comes with plenty of other benefits, including an annual anniversary free night certificate, automatic elite status, a free fourth award night, and more. You can read more about the IHG card’s benefits here.

This limited time sign-up bonus is only around until May 2 – after that, it will presumably go back to its previous offer of 80,000 points total after spending $2,000 in the first three months. The card has an $89 annual fee, but the sign-up bonus more than covers that cost – not to mention the card’s other benefits.