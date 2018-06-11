IHOP changed its name to IHOb to celebrate burgers, but now lots of people are craving pancakes

caption IHOP may have temporarily changed its name, but it’s still serving pancakes. source Hollis Johnson

IHOP changed its name to IHOb to promote its new burger line, the chain announced on Monday.

The news exploded on social media, sparking intense pancake cravings among IHOP loyalists.

The pancake obsession is actually good news for IHOP (or IHOb), as the chain is still serving up pancakes even under the IHOb brand.

IHOP’s decision to change its name to IHOb – International House of Burgers – is fueling some cravings. But, they aren’t necessarily cravings for burgers.

In the aftermath of the news that IHOP is temporarily rebranding as IHOb, many pancake lovers freaked out on social media.

“International House of B—-, I’m still ordering pancakes,” Youtube star Kingsley tweeted, summing up the mindset of many IHOP loyalists.

In fact, for many, IHOP’s decision to seemingly distance itself from pancakes actually sparked a craving for the breakfast food.

The only success of the IHOP rebranding thing is I've seen enough tweets making fun of IHOP that it's put me in a permanent state of pancake craving. Except there's no IHOP near me so I'm making my own. — Theo Nicole Lorenz (@TheoNicole) June 11, 2018

Is anyone else really craving pancakes now besides me? pic.twitter.com/2paXkpXxCj — Kate Burton (@kateburton_usf) June 11, 2018

Gosh darn it, all this IHOP talk has got me craving some pancakes with bacon on the side. If @IHOP really wanted to make a publicity splash, why not invest in pancake drones? — CamemBears and PampleMoose (@causesbella) June 11, 2018

With IHOP – or IHOb – dominating social media, pancakes were front and center in many people’s minds.

Now that IHOP changed its name, I’m craving pancakes and I don’t even like pancakes — Nicole f. (@nicolee_is_boss) June 11, 2018

But now I’m craving pancakes so maybe it’s working — Meredith Goldstein (@MeredithGoldste) June 11, 2018

Now I’m craving pancakes — Captian M O R G . (@MORGsochill) June 11, 2018

At first glance, this seems like it could be bad news for IHOb. After all, the chain changed its name to celebrate the debut of its new burger line.

https://t.co/3tAxPBUPrC Lol wut? If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Now I have a craving for pancakes. — Zack Stewart (@ZakZakaryas) June 11, 2018

I know @IHOb ‘s goal is to promote their new burgers… but all this soliciting just makes me really want some pancakes ???? #ihoPforever #IHOb — Sarah Howell (@sarahjenhowell) June 11, 2018

I HATE IHOB GO BACK TO IHOP I WANT PANCAKES NOW — stupidtweets667 (@stupidtweets667) June 11, 2018

However, IHOP is not taking pancakes off the menu. In fact, you can order a pancake as a side to go along with the new burgers.

Ok, all burgers aside… now im craving pancakes for real. I think this crazy plan worked. #IHOB #IHOP — Stephanie Lee (@eastcoaststeph3) June 11, 2018

Hmmmm…I mean I am craving pancakes right now so maybe they're onto something… — SoapJenn (@SoapJenn) June 11, 2018

Sort of want to go to IHOP and keep it real by ordering pancakes… — LHCBBQ+ (@invisiblinkblot) June 11, 2018

“The pancakes haven’t gone anywhere … They’re still there. They’re on the cover of the menu,” IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Business Insider on Monday.

“Just because we have pancakes doesn’t mean we can’t do anything but pancakes. That’s what we’re after: Giving more people more reasons to come to IHOP more often.”

