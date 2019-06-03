IHOP has created a burger with a pancake in the middle, and people are freaking out

- source
- IHOP is launching a burger with a pancake in the middle.
- The Big IHOP Pancake sandwiches a cheddar-cheese pancake between two beef patties as a Big Mac-style third bun.
- The over-the-top burger has sparked passionate responses.
One of IHOP’s newest menu items is creating a stir online.
On Monday, the International House of Pancakes debuted three new burgers – sold under the label of “pancakes” as a tongue-in-cheek callback to the chain’s IHOb (International House of Burgers) campaign in 2018.
The most creative of the “pancakes” is the Big IHOP Pancake, which sandwiches a cheddar-cheese pancake between two beef patties as a Big Mac-style third bun. The burger also contains American cheese, bacon, and IHOP sauce.
News of the pancake-burger hybrid quickly lit up social media.
Some people were intrigued by the over-the-top burger.
American eaters have a double win
Cc @BarbarianCap https://t.co/zJvwEyJbRx
— Bosco (@wboscoho) June 3, 2019
This sound good
— playmaker (@1charvo) June 3, 2019
Best. News. Ever
— yancys???? (@bitcoinyancys) June 3, 2019
https://t.co/uxobKorwjK pic.twitter.com/6FR01zOJja
— Justin (@DamnitJustin) June 3, 2019
Others were less impressed.
I don't want to live on this planet anymore
— Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) June 3, 2019
absolutely disgusting. Would rather gnaw on a t-shirt.
— ???????????????? (@qorka) June 3, 2019
As if we needed one more reason to eat at @WaffleHouse …
— Michael Steel (@michael_steel) June 3, 2019
Capitalism has gone too far.
— Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) June 3, 2019
IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Business Insider that the pancake-burger hybrid was something the chain had been working on since before it relaunched its burger line a year ago.
“People kept asking us, ‘When are you going to have a burger with pancakes?'” Rebelez said.