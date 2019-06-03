IHOP has created a burger with a pancake in the middle, and people are freaking out

caption One of IHOP’s newest menu items is creating a stir online. source IHOP

IHOP is launching a burger with a pancake in the middle.

The Big IHOP Pancake sandwiches a cheddar-cheese pancake between two beef patties as a Big Mac-style third bun.

The over-the-top burger has sparked passionate responses.

On Monday, the International House of Pancakes debuted three new burgers – sold under the label of “pancakes” as a tongue-in-cheek callback to the chain’s IHOb (International House of Burgers) campaign in 2018.

The most creative of the “pancakes” is the Big IHOP Pancake, which sandwiches a cheddar-cheese pancake between two beef patties as a Big Mac-style third bun. The burger also contains American cheese, bacon, and IHOP sauce.

News of the pancake-burger hybrid quickly lit up social media.

Some people were intrigued by the over-the-top burger.

Others were less impressed.

IHOP’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Business Insider that the pancake-burger hybrid was something the chain had been working on since before it relaunched its burger line a year ago.

“People kept asking us, ‘When are you going to have a burger with pancakes?'” Rebelez said.