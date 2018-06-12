We tried IHOP’s new burgers, and they were shockingly good

- source
- IHOP‘s decision to rename itself IHOb, or the International House of Burgers, infuriated many customers.
- We were skeptical of IHOP’s ability to craft burgers that matched its pancakes in quality.
- But after trying the new burgers (with a side of pancakes), we were IHOb converts.
IHOP’s rebrand as IHOb – International House of Burgers – left many customers skeptical.
Last week, IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, announced it would change its name to IHOb, flipping the “P” to a “b.” On Monday, IHOP announced that the “b” stood for burgers,
“Burgers are really kind of unexpected for us, so we had to do something creative to get everyone’s attention,” IHOP president Darren Rebelez told Business Insider. “But the pancakes aren’t going anywhere.”
The renaming, while temporary, sparked backlash from customers. Many remained unconvinced that IHOP’s burgers could ever compare to its pancakes.
So, we at Business Insider decided to try out the new burgers for ourselves. Here’s the verdict on IHOP – or IHOb’s – controversial new menu item:
IHOP changed its name to IHOb to promote the launch of the chain’s Ultimate Steakburgers menu, a seven-burger lineup that includes options like the Big Brunch Burger, the Cowboy BBQ Burger, and the double-decker Mega Monster Burger.
We didn’t have room in our stomachs to down all seven burgers, so we settled for two: the Cowboy BBQ and Big Brunch Burger.
The Cowboy BBQ Burger was a mighty beast, stacked high with onion rings. This was no quiet entrance into the burger business for IHOb. The Cowboy BBQ enters the menu with its deep-fried onion guns blazing.
From the first bite, one shocking truth was clear: this burger was actually good. Falling between the diminutive patties of most fast-food chains and the oversized monsters on menus such as Chili’s in terms of size, the patty had deep umami flavor and well-seasoned grilled char.
The toppings only enriched the experience. The burger was well-sauced, avoiding unnecessary messiness, and the onion rings provided a nice punch of flavor and texture. The tomatoes weren’t remarkable, but they also didn’t detract from a quality burger.
The Big Brunch Burger — ordered with a side of two pancakes — was less aesthetically over-the-top, but equally tasty. The burger, topped with a fried egg, bacon, crispy potatoes, and IHOP sauce, was a perfect fit for the breakfast-centric chain’s menu.
The fried egg was runny, perfectly melding with the sauce and smoky bacon. The burger wowed without being overwhelming, and we managed to eat the two “side” pancakes as well. We can imagine even the most loyal pancake lovers considering the Brunch Burger when seeking the cure for a certain subset of hangover.
Even though we were on a quest to try IHOb’s burgers, more traditional breakfast options remained on the menu. Pancakes were still front-and-center on the menu, and our dining companion had no problem ordering some eggs over-easy.
And lucky for IHOP traditionalists, the new line of burgers isn’t going to change anything about the chain. They can order their pancakes and hash browns just the same as they always have.
However, after trying the new line of burgers, we have to say we were truly shocked by how much we enjoyed them. The burgers might not become our go-to IHOP order, but they certainly are worth adding into the rotation — especially when accompanied by a side of pancakes.
