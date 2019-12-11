IHOP is opening a new fast-casual chain with pancake bowls and digital kiosks — here’s what it will be like to visit

caption IHOP has a new fast-casual restaurant. source IHOP

IHOP is launching a new fast-casual chain called Flip’d this spring, serving up “pancake bowls” to time-crunched customers in cities.

On Wednesday, the pancake chain announced plans to open the first Flip’d by IHOP this April in Atlanta, Georgia. IHOP is currently exploring opening more locations in other cities in 2020, including New York City; Washington, DC; and San Francisco.

According to IHOP’s president Jay Johns, IHOP has been developing the fast-casual concept for roughly a year, as the chain has been working to better expand into cities.

“A lot of people in their morning routine go to a coffee place and frankly have to settle for potentially a substandard breakfast experience, because you’re just buying what’s available at the coffee shop,” Johns told Business Insider.

IHOP developed a new menu for the Flip’d chain that mixes classics with new menu items. Among the new options are breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and pancake bowls, which allow customers to add sweet and savory toppings to made-to-order pancakes – served in a bowl to allow for on-the-go consumption.

Since Flip’d attempts to merge food made fresh with speed, Johns says that technology is key at the fast-casual chain. Here is a look inside what Flip’d by IHOP will look like, according to the chain’s renderings.

IHOP aims to use mobile ordering and kiosks to get customers’ orders in quickly and allow for faster turnaround.

source IHOP

“Technology has really aided us in this process with the timing,” Johns said.

“Now you can actually order things and it’s ready the moment you get there, instead of having to order the second you walk in,” he added. “So this will be quick, but it’s not fast food. We don’t have foods sitting under a heat lamp. I’m not putting it in a microwave.”

Locations will be in high-traffic areas, with Johns saying that IHOP anticipates that most of the business will be takeout.

source IHOP

In addition to functioning as stand-alone locations, Johns says he anticipates that the Flip’d locations will help boost IHOP sales more generally.

source IHOP

“The [restaurant chains] that grow and get bigger usually continue to grow and get bigger because they just keep getting on people’s minds,” Johns said. “And that top of mind awareness gets more visitation for all locations.”

While Johns says he anticipates pancakes being one of the top-selling items, Flip’d locations will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

source IHOP

Flip’d fits in with IHOP’s more general plan to aggressively expand.

source IHOP

The chain is also expanding outside of breakfast and doubling down on to-go orders.