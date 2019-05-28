IHOP is teasing another name change on the one-year anniversary of its viral IHOb stunt, and people are freaking out

caption IHOP is revisiting its days as IHOb. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

As IHOP nears the one-year anniversary of its infamous name change, the chain is hinting that we may soon be entering a new era of IHOb.

On Monday, the International House of Pancakes tweeted a video in which the word “IHOb” transforms into “IHOP,” a reference to when the chain renamed itself as the International House of Burgers in June 2018. The tweet reads: “What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP”

Another tweet features a video that highlights the outrage sparked by IHOP’s 2018 temporary name change, with tweets in response demanding that IHOP “stick to pancakes” and “stay in your lane.”

Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/ycbk0rKAY8 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 28, 2019

The reference to IHOb once again sparked theorizing and backlash on social media.

Cmon IHOP, not again man pic.twitter.com/NgefXWSXsU — Amanda (@IAmDramaMama) May 27, 2019

Probably not… but definitely not definitely not. — IHOP (@IHOP) May 27, 2019

Please not this again i can't take it — Matt. (@MattTheBrand) May 27, 2019

iHob was one of the great tragedies of our time — Goalie Mick (Hockey) (@ColeyMick) May 28, 2019

IHOP’s 2018 name change was intended to highlight the chain’s revamped burger menu. Despite backlash, the campaign was a massive win for the chain, with hamburger sales quadrupling following the promotion, according to the company.

“We think it was a huge success,” IHOP President Darren Rebelez told Business Insider.

“Literally everybody in the world now knows that IHOP is now selling burgers,” Rebelez said. “That was goal No. 1. Goal No. 2 was to actually sell them.”

IHOP has continued to sell both burgers and pancakes in the aftermath of IHOb, changing its name back to IHOP in July 2018 after roughly a month as IHOb.