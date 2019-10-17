You can eat tiny IHOP food in an IHOP tiny house for free, but only if you manage to score a reservation

caption IHOP built the world’s tiniest IHOP restaurant in partnership with A&E’s “Tiny House Nation.” source Courtesy of IHOP

IHOP just built its tiniest restaurant in the world, in partnership with A&E’s “Tiny House Nation.”

The restaurant will host IHOP fans for a special tiny tasting menu inspired by classic IHOP dishes. The dinner series will span four nights over December 12-15, and each night will offer three seatings of six people.

The event is free for all who attend, but snagging a reservation is the hard part. In order to be eligible to make a reservation, fans must join IHOP’s loyalty program, MyHOP, by midnight PT on October 20. Instructions for making a reservation will be sent out on October 24.

IHOP is also holding sweepstakes for MyHOP members that will provide winners with an all-expenses-paid two-night trip for two to Los Angeles to attend the event.

In a win for all tiny house lovers with a penchant for pancakes, IHOP is hosting a free tiny-house dinner series this December.

For four nights in Los Angeles, from December 12-15, IHOP will host diners in the world’s tiniest IHOP for a tiny tasting menu inspired by classic IHOP dishes. There will be three seatings available: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10 p.m., and the Tiny IHOP is hidden in a secret location.

caption The tasting menu is inspired by IHOP classics. source Courtesy of IHOP

The tiny restaurant was constructed in partnership with A&E’s “Tiny House Nation.” The first restaurant project built by “Tiny House Nation” hosts John Weisbath and Zack Giffin, the Tiny IHOP features 170 square feet of kitchen and dining space. The dining area seats six: two at a pancake bar overlooking the kitchen and four in a booth. The Tiny IHOP is also equipped with custom design features like a syrup caddy in a built-in shelf.

“It’s kind of a natural fit if you think about it, because we’re the International House of Pancakes – this is the Tiny House of Pancakes, basically,” Jay Johns, IHOP’s president, told Business Insider’s Kate Taylor on Wednesday.

Reservations will be available only to fans who sign up for IHOP’s loyalty program, MyHOP, by midnight PT on October 20. Booking instructions will be emailed out on October 24, when fans will be able to make reservations for two through Yelp. Reservations will be first-come, first-served and include complimentary access to the event and dinner.

caption The dining area seats six: four in a booth and two at a counter. source Courtesy of IHOP

IHOP is also holding a sweepstakes for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Los Angeles to attend the event. The winners will receive travel, two nights of accommodation, a Tiny IHOP dinner reservation, and more. Fans must be MyHOP members in order to enter.

For more details, visit the event website at IHOP.com/tinyhouse.