Ikea is selling a world map that is missing New Zealand

caption Ikea BJORKSTA map source Courtesy of Reddit/Jibbles666

Ikea’s $29 BJORKSTA world map is missing New Zealand.

The mistake was spotted by a shopper at an Ikea in Washington, DC, who shared a photo of the map to Reddit.

Ikea announced last year that it is expanding to New Zealand – it is unclear if the Swedish furniture giant will sell the map there.

The map is sold online in US and Australian stores.

Ikea’s $29, multi-colored world map has one problem: It’s missing an entire country.

An eagle-eyed customer posted a photo of the store’s BJORKSTA map to Reddit on Thursday after noticing that it erased New Zealand from world geography.

“Ikea’s map game is not on point,” the Reddit user wrote.

The photo was taken at an Ikea in Washington, DC, the photographer said in a comment in his Reddit thread.

Read more: Ikea president who led controversial store restructuring is retiring after 36 years with the Swedish furniture giant

Online, the product is sold in US and Australian stores.

With the Swedish furniture giant expanding to New Zealand soon, many were left wondering if the store would alter the map for Kiwi customers.

INSIDER has contacted Ikea for comment.

Elsewhere on Reddit, there’s an entire thread dedicated to sharing photos of maps that have forgotten New Zealand.