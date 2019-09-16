Ikea faces backlash and accusations of ‘cultural appropriation’ gone wrong after adding jerk chicken with rice and peas to the menu in certain stores

caption Jamaican jerk chicken with rice and peas. source Flickr/Naotake Murayama

Ikea is facing backlash after debuting jerk chicken with rice and peas that failed to fit the qualifications for the Caribbean dish.

Typically, the rice and peas part of the dish includes kidney beans or gungo peas. Ikea’s menu item, served in some UK stores, featured green peas.

Ikea apologized, with a representative telling media outlets that the company is now reexamining the dish.

Last week, Ikea announced it was adding jerk chicken with rice and peas to the menu at stores in the UK.

It didn’t take long for people to point out that the rice and peas in question looked very little like any traditional Caribbean rice and peas. Most recipes for rice and peas call for kidney beans or gungo peas – not green peas.

“Ikea seem to have a new dish of jerk chicken with rice and GREEN PEAS,” comedian Dane Baptiste tweeted.

Baptiste continued: “Big Mama in soul food did not die for this. Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima didn’t suffer for this culinary appropriation. Why IKEA? Why?”

IKEA really selling jerk chicken with rice and GREEN PEAS ???????? pic.twitter.com/8sGnta3dnq — #GOTR out now ???????? (@BallyLDM) September 13, 2019

This is IKEA’s jerk chicken and rice and peas and no I’m not eating it ???? pic.twitter.com/BFPJ1CWBmR — . (@Themlotsdad) September 9, 2019

It's literally white rice and garden peas ???? @IKEA did you even Google it?! If you were confused, beans are called peas in the Caribbean. This is what happens when you try and cash in on a culture with no input from that culture whatsoever.https://t.co/Ste2tLFs6l — Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) September 14, 2019

But WHY? When cultural appropriation goes wrong ???????????? https://t.co/z37FnbxvhA — AishaAlMuslim (@AishaAlMuslim) September 13, 2019

Others found it predictable that Ikea would fail to produce a proper dish.

you went to ikea, from swedish people. expecting actual jerk chicken & rice n peas????? https://t.co/z1JxCLEoFf — marty mcfly ???? (@mellowwmatty) September 9, 2019

I gotta ask. who goes to IKEA looking for authentic jerk chicken. Like what possesses someone to go you know who does jerk chicken properly….the swedes — john millwall fox (@johnfoxmillwall) September 9, 2019

Ikea did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Representatives for the company have apologized to other media outlets.

“We’re aware that our new jerk chicken, served with rice and peas has created some conversation and in some cases offence,” Lorena Lourido, country food manager for Ikea UK and Ireland, told Metro.co.uk.

“Our intention was to create a dish for many people to enjoy but we appreciate that we may have got it wrong. We apologise and we are now re-looking at the dish.”