Here’s what the first Ikea store looked like when it opened in Sweden more than 60 years ago

caption Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad at the opening of the first IKEA store on October 28, 1958 in Sweden. source Ikea

Ikea, the Sweden-based furniture store chain, operates 430 stores in 52 markets around the world across nearly 50 countries.

Ingvar Kamprad founded Ikea in 1943 when he was 17 years old and originally sold pens, wallets, and picture frames.

The first Ikea store opened in Älmhult, Sweden in 1958. The chain expanded to the US in 1985. Here’s what the store looked like when it first opened.

Ikea is the world’s largest furniture retailer, according to Forbes.

Known for its flat-packed furniture that can be self-assembled, the Sweden-based company operates 430 stores in more than 50 markets, many of which are home to food courts that serve a mixture of Swedish and local cuisine.

Today, Ikea is listed as one of the world’s most valuable brands. But the story of the furniture chain had a simple start: Ingvar Kamprad founded the company in 1943 when he was just a teenager.

Here’s what the chain looked like when it was just getting started, from its first catalog in 1951 to the opening of its first American store in 1985.

The story begins with a 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad. The year was 1943 and he was just rewarded with some money for excelling in school, which he used to start a business called Ikea.

caption Ingvar Kamprad (left) with his sister in Sweden, circa 1930s. source IKEA

Kamprad originally sold pens, wallets, picture frames, table runners, watches, and more. He got the name Ikea as an acronym of his first two initials (I and K), and the initials of the two areas where he grew up, Elmtaryd (E) and Agunnaryd (A).

Eventually, Ikea made the transition into furniture in 1948. The items were produced by local manufacturers from wood from local forests. People responded well to the furniture and the business continued to grow.

Ikea published its first furniture catalog in 1951 to reach more customers. The first catalog featured a wingback chair on the cover, considered to have been Kamprad’s favorite piece.

The Ikea Strandmon chair is considered the modern version of the wingback chair that was seen on the 1951 catalog cover — you can still buy iterations of it today.

Ikea opened its first showroom in 1953, which gave customers a chance to come and experience the furniture before buying it. The showroom was located in Älmhult, Sweden. Today, most Ikea stores have large showroom areas to test and feel the furniture.

By 1956, Ikea was designing furniture that could be flat-packed and self-assembled, a now-classic quality of Ikea items. The Lövet table was the first Ikea item that was flat-packed — this modern-day Lovbaken table below is a newer take on the original design.

source Ikea

It wasn’t until October 28, 1958 that Ikea opened its first store in Älmhult, Sweden.

caption Ingvar Kamprad at the inauguration of the first IKEA store on October 28, 1958. source Ikea

With 6,700 square meters of furnishings, the store was the largest furniture display in Scandinavia when it opened. At first, a lot of people had doubts about how successful a furniture store in a small village could be.

caption Erecting the IKEA sign (“Furniture – IKEA”) atop the newly expanded IKEA Älmhult store. source Ikea

But it turned out that people wanted to travel near and far to see what Ikea had to offer. Ikea was more than a furniture store, but a place to take a day trip with the family, complete with a playroom for kids and eventually a restaurant.

caption Ingvar Kamprad outside of the first IKEA store in Älmhult, Sweden. source Ikea

Kamprad is quoted as once having said, “It’s difficult to do business with someone on an empty stomach.” This was likely one of the reasons that the first Ikea restaurant opened in the Älmhult store in 1960.

caption The first Ikea Restaurant in Älmhult, 1960. source Ikea

Today, Ikea has food courts in many of its locations across the world. Though many serve staples from their own local cuisines, a lot of them still serve the classic Swedish meatballs.

caption A French Ikea offers macarons for dessert, as well as meatballs and green beans. source Rocafella5/Trip Advisor

By 1960, Ikea was expanding from the store in Älmhult. The company established smaller stores in Norway in 1963 and in Denmark in 1969.

caption The newly expanded Ikea Älmhult, 1960. source Ikea

The showrooms in the Älmhult store featured various furniture displays. This 1964 showroom included the Milan Sofa (right), the Björkö sofa and chair (left), and a betting table with casters (center).

caption Showroom in IKEA Älmhult, 1964. source Ikea

Ikea later expanded outside of Scandinavia, opening one of the largest stores at the time in Stockholm, Sweden in 1965. Thousands of people lined up at the circular store on opening day.

As time went on Ikea introduced new designs and styles. This 1969 catalog featured a Rofe easy chair and Pop 68 table.

source Ikea

Ikea finally came to the US in 1985, with the opening of its first store on June 12 in Philadelphia.

source Ikea

Today, Ikea has come a long way from its humble beginnings, operating 430 stores in more than 50 markets.

