IKEA has a new vegan hot dog that’s taking off with customers — here’s what it tastes like

IKEA's veggie dog was surprisingly delicious, and it only cost $0.75.

IKEA just added a vegan hot dog to its food-court menu.

The veggie dog is meant to be a more sustainable alternative to the hot dog and is made from kale, red lentils, quinoa, onion, and carrots. It’s topped with pickled red cabbage and roasted onions.

IKEA is the latest of many mainstream retailers to start offering more vegan alternatives. Costco recently removed the Polish hot dog from its food-court menu to make room for several vegan options, including a new al pastor salad and an acai bowl.

We tried IKEA’s new veggie dog ourselves, and we were surprised by how delicious it was.

IKEA is following in Costco’s footsteps and adding a new vegan option to its food-court menu.

The veggie dog, which launched in IKEA’s European locations in August, officially launched in the bistros in the furniture retailer’s US stores at the end of September. IKEA began developing the veggie dog as a more sustainable alternative to its hot dog back in February.

According to Fast Company, IKEA sold one million veggie dogs in Europe in the first two months that they were available. The veggie dog has only been in American IKEA stores since late September, but in its first two weeks, one out of every 10 customers who bought a hot dog in-store opted for the vegan version, Merlijn Crébolder, IKEA food manager in the US, told Fast Company.

The veggie dog is made from kale, red lentils, quinoa, onion, carrots, and spices like ginger and turmeric. It’s topped with pickled red cabbage, spicy mustard, and roasted onions. It costs $0.75 and is 226 calories. While the veggie dog itself is vegan, the bun isn’t because it contains egg.

It isn’t IKEA’s first venture into vegan food, and it won’t be its last. The furniture store’s restaurant serves vegan meatballs and has announced plans to introduce a vegan ice cream to the menu in summer 2019.

IKEA is the latest among several mainstream brands to start adding vegan options to meet increased demand. Costco recently removed the Polish hot dog from its food-court menu to make room for several vegan options, including a new al pastor salad and an acai bowl. Nestle acquired the vegan-meat supplier Sweet Earth in September. Campbell’s recently acquired Pacific Foods, which makes nondairy milks. And White Castle added the plant-based Impossible Burger to its menu.

We went to the IKEA store in Brooklyn, New York, to try the veggie dog for ourselves – here’s the verdict:

The veggie dogs are available at IKEA’s bistro, which is separate from its restaurant. The line was long — I waited almost 20 minutes to order. The veggie dogs cost $0.75 each, so I got two for $1.50.

The menu says that the veggie dogs have 226 calories each.

The veggie dog itself is made from kale, red lentils, quinoa, onion, carrots, and spices like ginger and turmeric.

It’s topped with pickled red cabbage, spicy mustard, and roasted onions.

Since the bun isn’t vegan, I had to eat the veggie dog with a fork. I wasn’t sure what to expect because it didn’t look great, but I was surprised by how good it tasted.

The veggie dogs were a lot more flavorful than I expected. It also had a good texture. It seemed like it would be mushy or fall apart, but that wasn’t the case.

The toppings added a nice crunch on top — the roasted onions were crispy, and the red cabbage added a bit of sweetness to it.

It was definitely a bit greasy, and it would have been nice if the bun were vegan, too. But overall, I was impressed with the veggie dog. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it was flavorful and had a good texture, and it was only $0.75.

IKEA has other vegan options as well. At its in-store restaurant, which is separate from the bistro, there are veggie balls made from a similar recipe as the veggie dogs.

The retailer has plans to launch a non-dairy frozen yogurt alternative in 2019. “Today we are sharing our ambitions to introduce plant-based ice cream to the IKEA Bistro. The development has started and we aim to bring this alternative to dairy-based soft ice to Ikea Bistros in Summer 2019,” IKEA wrote on its Instagram in June.

