IKEA food courts have different menus across the world. Take a look at 11 cuisines you can get outside the US.

- IKEA has stores in 38 countries across the world.
- The retailer’s food courts are usually stocked with various elements of Swedish cuisine. But internationally, the menus diverge.
- From poutine in Canada to shawarma in Saudi Arabia, IKEA’s international food courts offer customers a blend of international and Swedish cuisine.
IKEA is the world’s largest furniture retailer, according to Forbes.
It’s also one of the largest international restaurant chains.
Most IKEA food courts are famous for offering customers meatballs, a nod to the retailer’s Scandinavian country of origin, Sweden. But with 313 stores in 38 countries and territories, IKEA’s international menu varies from country to country. From Germany to India, IKEA stores across the world offer divergent dining experiences that are influenced by their location.
Of course, most IKEA food courts still offer customers the option for their fix of signature Swedish meatballs.
Here are some dishes you can only find in IKEA food courts outside of the US:
Though IKEA opened its first store in Paris last May, the retailer has other locations throughout France.
In addition to meatballs and green beans, this French IKEA offers macarons for dessert.
At first glance, IKEA food courts in Canada appear similar to those in America.
But this Canadian IKEA in Winnipeg puts a regional twist on its menu by offering poutine, a Canadian potato dish.
Japan has opened at least eight IKEA stores since 2006.
This IKEA in Funabashi sells seafood and rice.
India’s first IKEA opened in 2018 in Hyderabad.
You can pick up some curry and biryani at this location.
This Italian IKEA in Genoa offers Gelato for its customers …
… as well as lasagna, an Italian specialty.
Australian shoppers have the option to order sandwiches. This is slow-cooked pork on a bun.
An IKEA in Germany offers a vast selection of desserts, including pastries, muffins, and different cakes.
Saudi Arabia’s IKEA menu in Jeddah features a bunch of different Middle Eastern dining options. From chicken tikka masala …
… to chicken shawarma.
You can get an authentic Greek salad in Sparta’s IKEA food court.
And beef with rice in China’s IKEA in Beijing.
Finally, an IKEA food court in Sweden — the retailer’s home country — welcomes guests to enjoy the brand’s classic dish in its country of origin.
