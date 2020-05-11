Ikea is opening a third store at Jem in Jurong – and it’ll come complete with those meatballs

Isetan and Robinsons may have said goodbye to the west, but Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is now saying hello.

Come 2021, the popular store and restaurant known for its Swedish meatballs will be opening its first small-store concept in South-east Asia at Jem shopping mall in Jurong.

Spanning 6,500 sqm across three storeys, this will be Ikea’s third store in Singapore.

It will also be the first Ikea store in the region operating as a tenant from inside a shopping mall.

While the upcoming Jem outlet will be smaller and not have a built-in warehouse or playground, customers will be able to buy Ikea’s full range of products. It will of course also be equipped with the Ikea Restaurant, which sells Swedish meatballs and chicken wings.

According to the brand’s property & expansion director, Sebastian Hylving, Ikea’s stores in Tampines and Alexandra draw close to seven million visits a year.

