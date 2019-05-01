Iker Casillas, a World Cup-winning soccer captain, suffered a suspected heart attack on FC Porto’s training pitch

caption Iker Casillas. source Photo by FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP

Iker Casillas has suffered a suspected heart attack on FC Porto’s training ground, according to reports.

His life is reportedly not in danger after he underwent surgery in the CUF Hospital in Porto.

It is expected that he will be out of action for the rest of the season, having performed admirably for the team throughout the Portuguese season.

Iker Casillas, a former FIFA World Cup-winning soccer player, has suffered a suspected heart attack on FC Porto’s training ground, the digital Portuguese publication Maisfutebol reports.

The veteran goalkeeper was reportedly rushed to CUF Hospital in Porto, in Portugal’s north west coast, and is out of danger after surgery on Wednesday morning.

Observador, an online Portuguese newspaper, adds that Casillas went through cardiac catheterization in hospital, that his club FC Porto have said its player “is well,” and though he remains in hospital his life is not in danger.

He is expected to miss the rest of Porto’s soccer season.

His friend and compatriot, the 17-time Grand Slam tennis champion Rafael Nadal, tweeted his support.

“A huge hug to Iker Casillas right now,” Nadal said. “Iker Force!

Un abrazo enorme a @IkerCasillas en este momento. Fuerza Iker ! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 1, 2019

Casillas is one of the most decorated goalkeepers of his era. He won five La Liga championships and three UEFA Champions League titles during an incredible 16-year period at Real Madrid, where he regularly won awards as the world’s best goalkeeper.

He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, as well as the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships. He moved to Porto in 2015 and won the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season.

He has conceded 19 goals in 31 Liga starts this season, keeping a clean sheet 18 times. Because of his displays at the back, Porto is challening for a second successive Liga championship as it is currently in second place, just two points behind Benfica with 78 points and five games to play.