Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to ‘send her back’ chant with Maya Angelou poem

caption Ilhan Omar. source Reuters

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to Trump supporters chanting “send her back” at a North Carolina rally with a stanza from a poem by the late Maya Angelou, later tweeting that she is where she belongs: “at the people’s house.”

“She looks down with contempt on the hard-working Americans, saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country,” Trump said during the rally, prompting the chant.

At other Trump rallies, Trump supporters have chanted “lock her up,” referring to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, even well-after the 2016 election.

The stanza is from Angelou’s well-know poem “Still I Rise.”

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

???????? I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal! pic.twitter.com/W0OvDXGxQX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, as part of his re-election campaign, where he spoke about his recent tweets attacking four freshmen congresswomen, including Omar, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

In the tweets, Trump suggested the congresswomen “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” despite three out of the four female lawmakers being born in the US. Omar was born in Somalia and became a US citizen when she was 17.

