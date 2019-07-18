#IStandWithIlhan: Bernie Sanders, George Takei, and Susan Sarandon are among thousands voicing support for the congresswoman after Trump rally attendees chanted ‘send her back’

By
Kelly McLaughlin, Business Insider US
-

  • Thousands of people used the hashtags #IStandWithIlhan and #IStandWithIlhanOmar after President Donald Trump’s supporters chanted “Send her back” in an apparent reference to the congresswoman at a campaign rally on Wednesday.
  • The chant happened in Greenville, North Carolina, when Trump said Omar “looks down with contempt on the hardworking Americans saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country.”
  • Bernie Sanders, George Takei, and Susan Sarandon were among people who voiced support for Omar.
  • Conservative personalities, including Joe Walsh, Ben Shapiro and Fox News contributor Guy Benson, also condemned the chant.
Thousands of people are voicing their support for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Twitter after President Donald Trump’s supporters chanted “Send her back” in an apparent reference to the congresswoman at a campaign rally on Wednesday.

Bernie Sanders, George Takei, and Susan Sarandon were among people using the hashtags #IStandWithIlhan and #IStandWithIlhanOmar on Twitter following the incident.

The chant happened at a Trump campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina. Speaking about Omar, who was born in Somalia but is an American citizen, Trump said: “She looks down with contempt on the hardworking Americans saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country. And obviously, and importantly, Omar has a history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screeds.”

The crowd then started chanting “Send her back!”

Thousands of people condemned the chant on Twitter Wednesday night, calling it “despicable,” “hateful,” and “vile.”

Celebrities including Patton Oswalt and Piper Perabo were among those who voiced support for the freshman congresswoman, who has criticized Trump’s policies as part of “the Squad,” a group of congresswomen which also includes Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes.

Republican personalities, including Joe Walsh, Ben Shapiro and Fox News contributor Guy Benson, also condemned the chant.

Omar responded to the chant by using a stanza from Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise.”