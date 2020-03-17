LIVE UPDATES: Illinois Democratic primary full results and vote counts

caption The Illinois Democratic presidential primary is taking place on March 17. source Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Illinois joins two other states in holding its Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday.

Polls in the state close at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern), and we’ll have live results as they come in.

Going into Tuesday’s primaries, former Vice President Joe Biden has won 864 pledged delegates to the national convention in July, leading Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 705 delegates.

Illinois has 155 delegates up for grabs, and Biden is a clear favorite in the state according to the latest Real Clear Politics polling averages.

Polls for the Illinois Democratic presidential primary close at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern.) We’ll have live results and vote totals as they come in.

The Illinois primary comes amid a growing novel coronavirus outbreak. Ohio, which was originally scheduled to hold its primary on Tuesday, postponed its election until June. In Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported shortages of polling workers and equipment across the city.

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Illinois has 155 pledged delegates on the table. 54 of those delegates are proportionally allocated to candidates based on their statewide vote totals, and the remaining 101 are distributed among the state’s 18 congressional districts.

Among the congressional districts, the biggest prizes are the 1st, 7th, and 9th districts, with eight delegates up for grabs in each. The 1st district covers most of the South Side of Chicago and many of the city’s southwestern suburbs, the 7th district includes much of the rest of the city proper and several western suburbs, and the 9th district includes parts of the North Side of Chicago and northern suburbs including Evanston.

As in most other states, candidates must earn over the minimum threshold of 15% of the vote in a given district or statewide to earn any delegates. While this was a major factor in earlier primaries when there were still several candidates in the running, now that the race has largely consolidated into a two-way affair between Biden and Sanders, the 15% threshold is likely to play a less important role in tonight’s elections.

This is what the polling said ahead of the Illinois primary:

According to Real Clear Politics’ average of the latest polling data, Biden holds a clear lead in the state, with the intended support of 65.4% of voters to Sanders’ 22.6%. Gabbard was polling at 2%.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast, Biden has a greater than 99% chance of winning the most votes in Illinois. FiveThirtyEight projects that Biden’s probable victory will likely translate into winning just over two-thirds of the delegates up for grabs in the state and its congressional districts.