This Illinois police officer stopped a man with expired plates. Instead of giving him a ticket, he drove him to his job interview.

Illinois officer Roger Gemoules is being praised for helping 22-year-old Ka’Shawn Baldwin make it on time to a job interview, after he pulled him over for allegedly having expired plates on his car.

Instead of giving Baldwin a ticket, Gemoules drove him to the interview.

Baldwin ultimately got the job as a package handler at Fedex.

Ka’Shawn Baldwin, a 22-year-old man from Illinois, desperately needed to get to his job interview. The only problem: the plates on his car were allegedly expired and his driver’s license was suspended.

On Wednesday, Baldwin was pulled over in Cahokia, Illinois by Officer Roger Gemoules over his plates. He thought he’d never make it to his interview and that the car – which he had borrowed – would be towed.

But, instead of a ticket, Gemoules gave Baldwin a much needed ride so he’d make it on time, according to CNN. He ended up getting the job, despite being a few minutes late.

“He was very respectful when I pulled him over and you could just tell – I could feel that he really was wanting to get to this job interview,” Gemoules told CNN.

Gemoules, a resource officer for Cahokia High School, isn’t usually out patrolling the streets. That day, however, the school was closed for spring break.

Francella Jackson, assistant to Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr., posted to Facebook to share the story. “I would like to thank Officer Gemoules for showing compassion and being a great example of how community-oriented policing actually works,” she wrote.

Baldwin will be starting work as a package handler at Fedex, according to 5 On Your Side, in addition to a job he already has at McDonald’s. He plans to use the second income to get his license back, buy a car, and, eventually, buy a home. For now, with his license expired, he plans to take the bus.