A 29-year-old illustrator has redrawn iconic movie scenes with more diverse casts, and people are loving it

Illustrator Tyler Feder reimagined iconic film scenes from the past century.

She took famously white, able-bodied, heterosexual, slim, cis-gendered characters and made them more diverse.

The aim was to help people see bodies that represent them.

Feder tackled everything from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

Hollywood is historically not a particularly diverse place.

From the directors to the actors, key roles have always tended to be played by white, able-bodied, heterosexual, cis-gendered, slim people.

With this in mind, one illustrator decided some of the most iconic movie scenes of all time should be given a makeover.

Chicago-based illustrator Tyler Feder, 29, has just completed a project which saw her reimagine one classic movie still for every day of the month, but with a more diverse cast.

The project was part of a movement called Inktober, which sees artists create one ink drawing a day for the entire month.

“One of my goals as an artist is to make my work as intersectional as possible,” Feder told INSIDER. “It feels good to draw people who don’t often get to see themselves represented in art and (selfishly) it’s way more fun to draw lots of different identities rather than the same ones we’re used to seeing.

“In this vein, last Inktober [2017], I updated famous paintings to make them less white, straight, cis, thin, able-bodied, etc. It was a great creative challenge, and it felt fulfilling to show my audience a different view of these familiar images.

“I wanted to do a different version of the project this year, so when my friend suggested reimagining classic movies, I was in.”

Feder hopes that her illustrations might provide an idea of what films will look like in the future.

“I am hoping to show a small glimpse into a world where movies actually portray the wide spectrum of identities that exist in real life,” she says.

From “Titanic” and “Dirty Dancing” to “Mean Girls” and “Harry Potter,” Feder has put her spin on some of the most popular movies of the past decades.

“I tried to choose movie scenes that are visually iconic, with costumes or scenery that are recognizable even if the characters look different from the original actors,” she explains.

And it’s safe to say the vast majority of people have expressed their delight at her creations.

“I asked my Instagram followers to suggest their favorite movies or physical characteristics they wanted to see in my art, and I tried to include as many of their ideas as possible,” she says. “It made me feel so good to see their excitement after I turned their suggestions into illustrations.”

See Feder’s most popular movie illustrations below, or check out the whole collection on her Instagram account.

“Back to the Future” before…

caption The movie still source Universal Pictures

…and after.

caption Back to the Future source Tyler Feder

“Dirty Dancing”

caption The movie still source Vestron Pictures

“Dirty Dancing”

caption Dirty Dancing source Tyler Feder

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

caption The film scene source Paramount Pictures

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

caption Ferris Bueller’s Day Off source Tyler Feder

“Forrest Gump”

caption Tom Hanks in the film source Paramount Pictures

“Forrest Gump”

caption Forrest Gump source Tyler Feder

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”

caption The OG Hermione, Ron and Harry source Warner Bros

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”

caption Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone source Tyler Feder

“Legally Blonde”

caption Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

“Legally Blonde”

caption Legally Blonde source Tyler Feder

“Mary Poppins”

caption The scene from the original film source Walt Disney Pictures

“Mary Poppins”

caption Mary Poppins source Tyler Feder

“Mean Girls”

caption “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” source Paramount Pictures

“Mean Girls”

caption A more diverse line-up of “the plastics” source Tyler Feder

“Snow White”

caption The original 1937 animation source Disney

“Snow White”

caption Snow White and the Seven Dwarves source Tyler Feder

“The Breakfast Club”

caption The film still source Universal Pictures

“The Breakfast Club”

caption The Breakfast Club source Tyler Feder

“The Little Mermaid”

caption The 1989 film source Disney

“The Little Mermaid”

caption The Little Mermaid source Tyler Feder

“The Shining”

caption The twins in the film source Warner Bros

“The Shining”

caption The Shining source Tyler Feder

“When Harry Met Sally”

caption The scene in the film source Columbia Pictures

“When Harry Met Sally”

caption When Harry Met Sally source Tyler Feder

See the whole project on Feder’s Instagram account.