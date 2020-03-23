I’m 38 weeks pregnant and I have to give birth alone. If my husband could get tested for the coronavirus, it wouldn’t have to be that way.

caption A major New York City hospital system has decided to not allow a woman to have a companion in the delivery room with her due to coronavirus concerns. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Due to coronavirus risks, New York-Presbyterian’s hospitals have decided to ban partners from the delivery room when a woman gives birth.

Emily Scheer, who is 38 weeks pregnant, wants her husband to be able to get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, so he can join her.

I used to roll my eyes when my obstetrician would ask me if I had a “birth plan.”

Birth plans felt like something for over-indulgent moms with the misconception that anything about child birth (or child rearing for that matter), could be planned.

I’m 38 weeks pregnant with my second child and I had a pretty simple roadmap: I wanted to have a healthy baby with my husband in the room. I didn’t think I was asking for much.

But as COVID-19 has taken hold of the world and New York City, where my husband and I have lived our entire lives, I have seen our routine luxuries disappear – daycare, restaurants, simple walks. I understand the gravity of this invisible enemy and accept that we fully need to shut things down to try and stop it.

But the biggest gut punch for me was realizing that I will have to give birth alone. On Sunday, I learned that New York Presbyterian hospitals decided that people in labor cannot have anyone in the delivery room with them outside of the medical staff.

That means no spouse, no doula, no support system. The same is true after the baby is born. There will be no guests, no advocates, and no other parent allowed in the hospital either.

When I read the news, I was horrified.

I flashed back to the happy birth of our first daughter a little more than two years ago. Aside from the waiting room filled with grandparents, aunts and uncles, was the man who stood by my side through it. The father of the baby who was born.

The reasoning behind the new hospital policy makes some sense: COVID-19 presents an unprecedented risk to all new moms and newborns who are struggling to get their immune systems up and running. Bringing an additional person into the hospital also means additional risks for the hospital staff. The logic is, eliminate any extra people, test the moms-to-be for COVID-19 as they get processed into the system, and keep mom and baby safe.

But there’s a critical piece missing to this argument – the fact that having a partner in the room also can help protect a laboring woman.

Having a support person in the delivery room may improve health outcomes for the mother

Research shows that having a support person present throughout the delivery could improve outcomes during childbirth and after. I saw this firsthand while I was in labor with my daughter, and my husband was the one who flagged the nurses when my blood pressure dropped unexpectedly from the epidural.

This is especially true now, when maternal mortality rates are on the rise in the US and when hospitals already don’t have enough staff on hand to serve patients. A spouse or support person can be that extra set of eyes on the laboring woman if something goes wrong.

In the case of a medical crisis, a partner can advocate in an informed way or make the right decision if a tough call comes up. If a mother can’t, a partner should be able to hold their newborn child during those critical and formative moments against their own bare skin.

Even during the pandemic, the WHO has said that a laboring woman should have a companion with her

Even the World Health Organization agrees that my husband should be there with me, despite the coronavirus risks, when I give birth in two weeks.

There’s a way to ensure that a partner can safely be in the room – just extend coronavirus testing to them as well. We’ve seen NBA stars, celebrities, and politicians across the US get tested quickly for COVID-19 without an issue.

New York should make the same accommodation for a critical participant in the labor and delivery process.

Testing is ramping up in New York. But it is still reserved for people exhibiting concerning symptoms, including fever and difficulty breathing. New York should make an exception for a pregnant woman’s partner or support person.

I know that the fight against COVID-19 is just beginning in New York City. But the world-class medical institutions need to take this moment to lead by example to create the safest, and most encouraging, environment possible for all of its patients.

Removing my husband from the delivery room makes an already terrifying medical experience feel even scarier. The thing that will be keeping me up at night, every night until I deliver is the myriad of things that could go wrong. It’s making me realize I need to revisit my birth plan after all.