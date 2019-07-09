‘I’m ready to go to jail tonight’: Police are investigating after viral video captures violent brawl at Disneyland

A violent brawl between family members broke out at Disneyland on Saturday, with a viral video of the altercation prompting police to investigate.

“APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday,” the department tweeted. “We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”

The footage captured a violent brawl between family members at Disneyland. In the video, several members threw punches and hurled expletives at each other as bystanders, Disneyland employees, and Disneyland security alike tried to intervene.

*WARNING: This video contains explicit language.* A video posted to YouTube on Sunday captured a violent fight that broke out at Disneyland. https://t.co/uJQ23MF822 ????: SJP35 Productions pic.twitter.com/lotZyt6Elr — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 8, 2019

The police department did not immediately respond to emails from INSIDER.

APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 8, 2019

The video shows a man wearing red arguing with a woman in a white shirt pushing a stroller with two children, who then appears to spit in the man’s face. He then appears to throw the first punch.

The woman then proceeds to yell, “Hold my daughters,” and pushes the stroller towards another family member. A man in a white shirt faces the man in red in a boxing stance and the two brawl before other family members get involved.

The fight then escalates, with a woman in a wheelchair driving into the brunt of the action and getting knocked to the ground, as well as the man in the red holding a woman in a brown tank top by her hair and punching her in the face multiple times.

At one point of the altercation, the man in the red shirt yells, “I’m ready to go to jail tonight,” just before he jumps back in to the brawl.

The original YouTube video, which is about four-and-a-half minutes long, garnered over 1.7 million views at the time this article went into print.

Disney officials told the Orange County Register that the family members were immediately escorted out of the park.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Liz Jaeger, a spokeswoman for the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement to the Register. “Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”