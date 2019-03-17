Prosecutors investigating alleged poisoning death of 34-year-old Moroccan model who testified against former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

A 34-year-old Moroccan model – who was a key witness in the trial against former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over allegations that he paid for sex with an underage woman while in office – has died of poisoning, according to her lawyer.

A 34-year-old Moroccan model – who was a key witness in the trial against former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over his paying for sex with an underage woman while in office – has died of poisoning, according to her lawyer. Now, prosecutors are investigating, according to The Washington Post.

The model, Imane Fadil, died on March 1 in a Milan hospital after first being admitted on January 29 for “symptoms of poisoning,” according to the Italian news agency ANSA cited by the Associated Press.

Fadil had testified against Berlusconi in 2011 when the prime minister was accused of paying for sex with a minor during one of his sex-fueled parties, known as “bunga bunga” parties. Fadil had been a regular attendee of the parties.

Berlusconi was convicted of the charges but eventually acquited by Italy’s high court in 2015.

Fadil had told reporters in 2012 that she feared for her safety after she admitted to prosecutors that she had been offered money to remain silent about the details of Berlusconi’s parties, according to the Associated Press.

She had also been writing a book about her experiences at the “bunga bunga” parties, according to a BBC report.

Fadil’s autopsy report, according to Italian media reports cited by the Daily Beast, showed “a mixture of radioactive substances which are not normally available for purchase.” Reports also mentioned that before falling unconscious in the hospital, Fadil had told her lawyer and family members that she believed she had been poisoned.

Fadil’s lawyer said news of the model’s death was not made public sooner so that “no one would try to tamper with [the toxicology reports].”

Upon receiving news of Fadil’s death, Berlusconi said: “It’s always a pity when a young person dies. I never met this person, never talked to her. What I read of her statements made me think that everything was invented, absurd.”