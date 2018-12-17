IMDA shuts down the States Times Review’s renamed site over contentious articles

The States Times Review handed over its Facebook page administrator rights to the Singapore Herald in November, but the site is now operating on Patreon. Screenshot

Just a month after getting banned over contentious articles, the Singapore Herald – formerly the States Times Review – has met the same fate as its predecessor.

The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) blocked access to the alternative news site on Friday (Dec 14) after it failed to comply with a request to take down eight articles covering the ongoing maritime territorial dispute between Singapore and Malaysia by 4pm that Friday itself, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The articles, published between Dec 6 and 12, include titles like “Minister Khaw Boon Wan threaten Malaysia with armed forces over Johor Straits” and “Law Minister K Shanmugam backstab: Malaysia will be responsible for ‘untoward situations'”.

“Such false statements, especially the use of emotionally charged phrases like ‘threaten’ and ‘provoke’, might stoke feelings of ill will against Singapore, and undermine both sides’ efforts to resolve the situation peacefully,” said IMDA in a statement on Saturday (Dec 15).

Previously, States Times Review had its IP address blocked on Nov 9 after refusing to take down an article alleging that Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had signed agreements to let Malaysia use local banks to launder 1MDB funds.

Subsequently, States Times Review editor Alex Tan announced he was shuttering the site to “continue life in Australia”.

On Nov 22, States Times Review said in a post that it was handing over its Facebook page to the Singapore Herald.

The site still goes by the name States Times Review on Facebook, but with the handle @SingaporeHerald.

After the Singapore Herald’s site was banned, it announced on Facebook that it was shifting its operations to Patreon, a crowdfunding platform for creatives.

On Patreon, Singapore Herald describes itself as a Toronto-based news website and posts several articles a day. The account currently has three supporters and is earning S$14 a month.

