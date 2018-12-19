Marvel leads the most anticipated movies of 2019 with ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — but Star Wars is shut out

caption “Captain Marvel” source Marvel Studios

IMDb released its list of the most anticipated movies of 2019.

The list includes Marvel blockbusters “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame,” as well as the next films from acclaimed filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

2018 has been a record year at the box office, which has hit $11 billion in the US. That will be hard to top, but some highly anticipated blockbusters await audiences in 2019.

IMDb said that these 10 movies were “consistently most popular with IMDb users as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb worldwide.”

The list also includes the long-awaited new movies from acclaimed filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Notably absent from the list, though, are movies expected to be major hits, like Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” and “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Below are IMDb’s 10 most anticipated movies of 2019:

10. “Hellboy” — April 12

Director Guillermo del Toro and star Ron Perlman served fans two movies in 2004 and 2008 based on Dark Horse Comics’ most popular property, about a demon summoned to Earth by Nazis. In 2019, director Neil Marshall and “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour will take the character by the horns for a fresh reboot.

9. “Aladdin” — May 24

Disney is releasing three live-action remakes of animated classics in 2019, but one made the cut on this list: “Aladdin.” Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, Naomi Scott plays Jasmine, and Will Smith takes over the role of the Genie, voiced by Robin Williams in the 1992 original.

8. “Joker” — October 4

Joaquin Phoenix will play Batman’s greatest foe in this origin story directed by “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips. The movie has no connection to the larger DC Extended Universe, where Jared Leto played the Joker most recently in “Suicide Squad.”

7. “Glass” — January 18

“Glass” is director M. Night Shyamalan’s long-awaited sequel to his 2000 movie, “Unbreakable,” in which Bruce Willis played David Dunn, a man with enhanced strength. “Glass” brings Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson’s villainous Mr. Glass together with James McAvoy’s “Split” character.

6. “It: Chapter Two” — September 6

“It” was a smash hit in 2017, grossing over $700 million worldwide. The sequel takes place years later, when the kids of the Losers Club are all grown up, and return to the town where Pennywise haunted them.

5. “The Irishman” — No release date yet

Martin Scorsese is the next high-profile filmmaker to take his talents to Netflix with “The Irishman.” The film doesn’t have a release date yet, but it has an all-star cast that includes Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

4. “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” — August 9

Quentin Tarantino’s first film since 2015’s “The Hateful Eight,” “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” brings together Tarantino veterans like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kurt Russell, and Tim Roth with newcomers like Margot Robbie. She plays actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969.

3. “Dark Phoenix” — June 7

“Dark Phoenix” will be Fox’s last “X-Men” movie before the Disney-Fox merger is complete. It adapts the famous “Dark Phoenix Saga” storyline from the comics, which 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand” loosely did with disappointing results.

2. “Avengers: Endgame” — April 26

“Avengers: Infinity War” is the highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2018. Its sequel, “Endgame,” will be a conclusion for this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the remaining Avengers seek a way to defeat Thanos after he snapped half of humanity out of existence.

1. “Captain Marvel” — March 8

Captain Marvel was teased in the after-credits scene of “Avengers: Infinity War,” and Brie Larson will finally make her debut as the character in her solo movie in March.