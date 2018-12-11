The 10 most popular TV shows on IMDb in 2018

- source
- IMDB exclusively provided INSIDER with its top 10 most popular shows of 2018.
- The winners aren’t surprising, and they show how popular sci-fi is right now.
- They include AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
As the year comes to an end, we want to know what television shows were the most popular. And to help us figure that out, IMDb exclusively gave INSIDER its top 10 most popular shows of 2018.
These are the TV shows people viewed the most on IMDb. The site looked at the page views of more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to its site worldwide to determine the most popular TV shows on its list.
And IMDB didn’t just do TV shows: You can check out the top ten movies of 2018 and the rest of its “Best of” lists here.
Most of the top TV shows this year aren’t all that surprising, like “The Walking Dead,” “Black Mirror,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And despite a drop in ratings during its second season, HBO’s “Westworld” still made the list. The only new show that made the top 10 is Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”
Here’s the top 10 TV shows on IMDb in 2018:
10. “Shameless” (Showtime)
IMDb description: “A scrappy, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies.”
9. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)
IMDb description: “Follows teenager Clay Jensen, in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life.”
8. “Vikings” (History)
IMDb description: “Vikings transports us to the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore – and raid – the distant shores across the ocean.”
7. “American Horror Story” (FX)
IMDb description: “An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a possessed farmhouse, a cult, and the apocalypse.”
6. “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)
IMDb description: “Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.”
5. “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)
IMDb description: “A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.”
4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
IMDb description: “Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.”
3. “Westworld” (HBO)
IMDb description: “Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, explore a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence.”
2. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)
IMDb description: “An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech world where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”
1. “The Walking Dead” (AMC)
IMDb description: “Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive.”
Watch IMDb’s Top TV Shows of 2018 compilation below:
