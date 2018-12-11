The 10 most popular TV shows on IMDb in 2018

caption “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Westworld,” “The Walking Dead” are among the top TV shows on IMDb. source Netflix, Hulu, HBO, AMC, and IMDb.

IMDB exclusively provided INSIDER with its top 10 most popular shows of 2018.

The winners aren’t surprising, and they show how popular sci-fi is right now.

They include AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

As the year comes to an end, we want to know what television shows were the most popular. And to help us figure that out, IMDb exclusively gave INSIDER its top 10 most popular shows of 2018.

These are the TV shows people viewed the most on IMDb. The site looked at the page views of more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to its site worldwide to determine the most popular TV shows on its list.

And IMDB didn’t just do TV shows: You can check out the top ten movies of 2018 and the rest of its “Best of” lists here.

Most of the top TV shows this year aren’t all that surprising, like “The Walking Dead,” “Black Mirror,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And despite a drop in ratings during its second season, HBO’s “Westworld” still made the list. The only new show that made the top 10 is Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Here’s the top 10 TV shows on IMDb in 2018:

10. “Shameless” (Showtime)

caption The Showtime series continues airing its ninth season in 2019. source SHOWTIME

IMDb description: “A scrappy, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies.”

9. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

caption The Netflix drama spurred some controversy due to its lack of warnings for sensitive content. source Netflix

IMDb description: “Follows teenager Clay Jensen, in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life.”

8. “Vikings” (History)

caption The fifth season of ‘Vikings’ ended in January. source History Channel

IMDb description: “Vikings transports us to the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore – and raid – the distant shores across the ocean.”

7. “American Horror Story” (FX)

caption “AHS: Apocalypse” combined characters from previous seasons. source FX

IMDb description: “An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a possessed farmhouse, a cult, and the apocalypse.”

6. “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)

caption The Netflix horror series gained momentum quickly when it dropped in October. source Netflix

IMDb description: “Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.”

5. “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

caption People still love the show after 15 seasons. source ABC

IMDb description: “A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.”

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

caption Season two was even darker than the first. source Hulu

IMDb description: “Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.”

3. “Westworld” (HBO)

caption ‘Westworld’ season two was just as mind-boggling as season one, but people still love to watch. source John P. Johnson/HBO

IMDb description: “Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, explore a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence.”

2. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

caption Jesse Plemons starred in the ‘USS Callister’ episode. source Netflix

IMDb description: “An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech world where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

1. “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

caption Fans said goodbye to Andrew Lincoln during the ninth season which aired in 2018. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

IMDb description: “Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive.”

Watch IMDb’s Top TV Shows of 2018 compilation below:

