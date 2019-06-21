An impersonator on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ gets face-swapped with 11 famous Hollywood actors in an incredible new ‘deepfakes’ video — take a look

caption Impersonator/actor Ross Marquand as Sylvester Stallone in a new deepfake video. source YouTube/ABC

An amazing new video uses deepfake tech to turn an impersonation set on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” into a video of one man morphing into each of his impersonations.

The actor/impersonator Ross Marquand goes from himself to Matthew McConaughey to John C. Reilly and more in a matter of seconds.

It’s an incredible demonstration of the power of deepfake technology.

The promise of so-called “deepfake” tech is simple to understand: The power to create convincing, made-up videos of real people.

It’s not hard to imagine how this could be misused – a video of former President Barack Obama insulting President Donald Trump doesn’t actually exist, but one was created using deepfake tech.

But thankfully, for the most part, this tech is being used to create impressive creative work. In a new deepfake video, actor/impersonator Ross Marquand morphs into 11 different actors while impersonating each – and it’s an incredible look into the power of deepfake tech. If nothing else, it’s a hilarious set of impersonations.

Take a look:

1. Here’s Ross Marquand as Matthew McConaughey.

2. Here he is as John C. Reilly.

3. This is Marquand as Matt Damon.

4. This is Marquand as Kevin Spacey.

5. Here he is as Antonio Banderas.

6. This one should be obvious: it’s Marquand as Justin Timberlake.

7. Here he is as Gary Busey.

8. This is Marquand as Michael Caine.

9. Another obvious one: it’s Marquand as Christopher Walken.

10. Here’s Marquand as Sylvester Stallone.

11. And this is Marquand as Christian Bale.

Here’s the full deepfakes video:

And here’s the original, from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” back in 2016: