11 important things veterinarians want every cat owner to know

caption There are a lot of important things cat owners should know about their pets. source iStock

There are many common misconceptions about proper cat care.

You should be brushing your cat’s teeth regularly as it’s common for animals to experience dental issues.

Veterinarians have said it’s not normal or healthy for cats to cough up hairballs.

No cats are 100% hypoallergenic cats, but some low-shedding breeds are better for allergy sufferers.

Whether you’re dreaming of adopting a cat or are already surrounded by a squad of feline friends, it’s important to know that caring for kitties isn’t always straightforward.

Everything from a healthy diet to proper grooming contributes to keeping a cat happy, but there are some common misconceptions and dangerous habits that might thwart your best attempts to care for your pet.

Insider consulted with veterinarians to spotlight some key things that every cat owner should know.

One litter box per cat is not enough.

caption Ideally, each cat should have two litter boxes. source iStock

If your cat is prone to having accidents around the house, they may just need an additional litter box.

Amanda Landis-Hanna, a veterinarian with PetSmart Charities, told Insider that solving the problem could be as easy as placing another litter box in the right spot.

“You should always have more litter boxes than you do cats. For example, if you have one cat, make sure you have at least two litter boxes,” said Landis-Hanna.

“Free-feeding” your cat isn’t healthy.

caption A pet owner could be forgiven for worrying about their cat going hungry, but “free-feeding” isn’t the answer. source iStock

Veterinarian Sara Ochoa told Insider that you shouldn’t refill your cat’s food bowl whenever they want or leave out un-portioned food for them to graze on throughout the day.

“By free-feeding your cat, you’re increasing the likelihood that they will get fat. Always measure your cat’s food and give them the appropriate amount,” said Ochoa.

If you’re concerned that your work or social life may prevent you from making it home in time to feed your cat on schedule, investing in an automatic feeder can ensure your kitty isn’t left with a growling belly … or an unhealthily pudgy one.

There’s no such thing as a truly hypoallergenic cat.

caption You can try getting a cat that doesn’t shed as much, though. source saulgranda/Getty Images

It may be heartbreaking news to animal-loving allergy sufferers, but there are no cat breeds that are completely hypoallergenic.

People who are allergic to cats are not actually allergic to their fur, but to a protein in their saliva, skin, and urine. That protein is transferred to the fur when a cat grooms itself.

Fluffier breeds tend to shed more, spreading that protein-laden fur around and making them more likely to trigger an allergy attack in sufferers. Fortunately, there is hope.

“Though no cat is fully hypoallergenic, you can consider getting a cat that doesn’t shed much, or even a hairless cat like a Sphynx,” said Landis-Hanna.

Some other low-shedding cat breeds include Siberian, Russian Blue, Bengal, and Burmese cats, according to Blue Cross for Pets.

It’s not normal or healthy for cats to cough up hairballs.

caption Sometimes hairballs could be a sign your cat should be brushed more often. source Shutterstock

Despite what you may have seen in cartoons, coughing up hairballs isn’t a normal or healthy cat behavior.

Ochoa explained that hairballs are actually a sign that the cat has either swallowed too much hair through over-grooming or that their digestive system isn’t correctly processing the small amount of hair that they do typically swallow.

“There are special diets and supplements that you can give to help decrease hairballs. Brushing your cat daily will also help decrease the amount of hair they take in while grooming,” Ochoa told Insider.

If you notice your cat struggling with hairballs, talk to your vet to help identify the problem before radically changing your cat’s diet or giving them medicine.

Dental disease is a big problem in cats, so regular brushing is a must.

caption Make sure you use a special toothbrush that’s designed for cats. source iStock

Landis-Hanna told Insider that although most cat owners don’t think to brush their pet’s teeth, cats need regular dental care just as we do.

“One of the most common diseases in cats is dental disease. Most cats over the age of three have gingivitis or periodontal disease and can benefit from regular oral health care,” she said.

Be sure to always brush your cat’s teeth with specially formulated pet toothpaste, as some ingredients in human toothpaste, such as artificial sweeteners, can be toxic to animals.

New cat owners should pet-proof their home’s vertical spaces.

caption Cats have the ability to cause some real mayhem in your home’s vertical spaces. source Photo by Wang He/Getty Images

“Cats enjoy vertical spaces, including climbing curtains and jumping on top of electronics or appliances,” said Landis-Hanna. “It’s important to make sure all electronics and shelved objects are secure and can’t fall on your pet.”

Before bringing a cat home, make sure there aren’t any free-hanging cords, tassels, or fabric strips that could spell trouble for a climbing kitty.

Landis-Hanna also told Insider that owners might want to get a cat tree or other safe vertical climbing structure to keep their pet occupied and away from things they shouldn’t be climbing on.

Indoor cats can get fleas and ticks.

caption You may want to get your cat on a flea and tick medication. source iStock

Keeping your kitty from roaming outside won’t necessarily prevent them from picking up pesky hitchhikers like fleas and ticks.

“Cats can get fleas and ticks even if they do not go outside. Your dog can bring fleas and ticks inside and give them to your cat. Because of this, be sure to also keep your cat on flea and tick medication,” said Ochoa.

Because of this, you may want to speak to your vet about getting your cat on flea and tick medication and regularly check all of your pets for parasites.

You should never give human medication to a cat.

caption Never give your cat any medication that has not been specially formulated for felines. source iStock

Although certain human medications may be safely given to dogs under vet supervision, such is not the case for felines.

“Giving a cat medication for people can be deadly. Cats do not tolerate medication like dogs do and need special consideration when prescribed medications,” warned Ochoa.

It’s always best to check with your vet before administering any oral or topical medications to your pet, especially if you have any doubts as to the cause of their symptoms.

If your cat regularly vomits, it’s probably not because they have a sensitive stomach.

caption If your cat vomits regularly, they may have a more serious medical issue. source Shutterstock

It’s not normal for cats to vomit regularly, Ochoa told Insider.

Rather than assuming your cat just has a sensitive stomach, you should have any recurrent vomiting checked out by a vet.

“Sometimes this may just be due to hairballs, but there are diseases and medical conditions that can cause your cat to vomit that need to be addressed,” said Ochoa.

Cats and dogs have different needs.

caption They have different diets, too. source Shutterstock

Though they may both share space in your heart and home, cats and dogs are very different creatures who must be groomed, fed, and cared for in different ways.

“Many people treat their cat as if it is a small dog, but this is incorrect. Cats have many different requirements than dogs. For example, your cat will sleep much more and need a different type of diet than your dog,” said Ochoa.

If you’re used to caring for dogs, it’s especially important to read up on proper cat care and consult with a vet to make sure you’re meeting all your feline’s individual needs.

